 VIVID Signs Inc. Gains Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

FRANKLIN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVID Signs Inc., a business specializing in Neon and LED signs, is proud to announce its newly gained National Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

President Laura Dvorak is very pleased to have achieved the WBENC Certification. “We have lit up both large and small brands for the last two decades; it is a craft we take incredibly seriously. Not many companies in our industry are female owned and operated and we take great pride in this. I look at this certification as a nod to our success and a push towards an even brighter future in signage,” said Dvorak.

The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process which conducts an in-depth review of the business. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity. We look forward to continuing to provide the best products and services to our clients and are honored to now do so with the added credibility of this National Certification.

About VIVID Signs:

We pride ourselves into creating industry leading and award-winning signs of all shapes, sizes, and types. Our NEON and LED signs are the brightest and the best. We have the experience and the technology to assure our products shine brightly and get attention in the market. We are proud to bring ART to LIGHT.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.