KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BHG Securitization Trust 2021-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by BHG Securitization Trust 2021-A (“BHG 2021-A”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of small business loans (“Commercial Loans”) and unsecured consumer loans (“Consumer Loans”).

BHG 2021-A will issue three classes of notes totaling approximately $273.9 million. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 22.90% for the Class A Notes, 11.40% for the Class B Notes, and 7.50% for the Class C Notes.

BHG 2021-A represents the second term ABS securitization for the Bankers Healthcare Group, LLC (“BHG” or the “Company”). BHG was founded in 2001 and provides Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans primarily to prime, high income professionals. The Company is led by co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Crawford. In 2015 and 2016, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., a holding company headquartered in Tennessee, acquired ownership interests in BHG and, with its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank, currently owns 49% of the Company. With corporate headquarters in Davie, Florida, and financial headquarters in Syracuse, New York, BHG has provided more than $8.0 billion in funding to over 80,000 borrowers since inception.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities, Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational review of BHG, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

