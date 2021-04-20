AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ:HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group). The companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].)

These ratings have been placed under review with developing implications following the announcement by Hallmark Financial that it intends to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its specialty commercial business. Hallmark Financial plans to offer a non-controlling ownership stake in the core business of its specialty commercial business segment, as a separate company named Hallmark Specialty Group, Inc. (Hallmark Specialty). The number of shares and price range for Hallmark Specialty has yet to be determined; however, the offered shares are expected to represent an economic ownership stake of approximately 50% as Hallmark Financial intends to retain a majority of the combined vote power of Hallmark Specialty. The IPO process is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2021.

The under review status reflects the uncertainty surrounding the amount and utilization of capital that will be generated from the IPO process. In addition, the IPO is dependent upon a number of factors and uncertainties heightening execution risk inherent with this transaction. Should the IPO be unsuccessful in raising sufficient funds, Hallmark Group’s risk-adjusted capital may fall below AM Best’s expectations. However, the benefits of the proposed transaction would allow Hallmark Financial and Hallmark Specialty to focus on respective seasoned books of business and profitability to achieve strategic priorities. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best has assessed the ultimate organizational structure of the group and its risk-adjusted capital position, following completion of the IPO.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been placed under review with developing implications for the following members of Hallmark Insurance Group:

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Hallmark Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Company

Hallmark National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR has been placed under review with developing implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.—

“bbb-” on $50 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration have been placed under review with developing implications:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.—

“bbb-” on senior unsecured debt

“bb+” on subordinated debt

“bb” on preferred stock

