Jets.com Ownership Group Purchases Equity Stake in Pittsburgh Jet Center, Company to Rebrand Under New Name “Private Jet Center”

PJC co-founder Clayton Pegher, left, has been named CEO for Private Jet Center, formerly named Pittsburgh Jet Center. The company formed a strategic partnership with Jets.com in early 2021. Daniel Satterlund, COO and partner of Jets.com, is pictured on the right. (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pittsburgh Jet Center (PJC) has announced that the ownership group of Jets.com has taken an equity interest in the Part 135 air carrier. PJC will continue to operate as an independent company and will support its managed fleet with its current staff.

Under the arrangement, PJC will rebrand under the name of Private Jet Center and keep its base of operations in Pittsburgh, Penn. The company will be led by co-founder Clayton Pegher, who will assume the role of CEO.

“We have identified an opportunity to combine the operational experience of Pittsburgh Jet Center with the sales force of Jets.com,” Pegher said. “This alliance will allow us to expand our fleet by offering aircraft management services to existing Jets.com clients and leverage the synergies of our relationship.”

Private Jet Center will continue operating from its existing locations with plans to expand into new markets by year-end. Pegher will be joined by Jets.com COO and partner Daniel Satterlund, as both work to effectively grow the newly rebranded venture.

“Our forward-looking partnership will give our customers access to a more streamlined and efficient experience, achieved through technology enhancements, employee resources, and aircraft utilization strategies,” Pegher said. “Our exceptional and talented group of employees will continue to achieve the highest service and safety standards, which is a top priority as an ARGUS Platinum-rated company.”

This alliance will build on the strong foundations that each company has built over the past 10+ years.

“Current Jets.com clients and members can seamlessly access on-demand charter, Jetcard membership, and moving forward Aircraft management,” Satterlund said. “Over the past several years we knew it was imperative to grow a fleet to serve our current and growing membership base.”

ABOUT PRIVATE JET CENTER

Founded in 2003, Private Jet Center, formerly Pittsburgh Jet Center, is an aviation services company and fixed base operator (FBO) with headquarters near Pittsburgh, Penn. They specialize in aircraft management, sales and acquisitions, and jet charter for a variety of customers. Through a strategic partnership with Jets.com, Private Jet Center offers clients access to Jetcard membership programs and worldwide on-demand services. Find out more at privatejetcenter.com.

ABOUT JETS.COM

Established in 2009, Jets.com is a global leader providing the highest quality private jet charter services, which include both on-demand and jet card membership programs. With more than 8,400 flights annually Jets.com focuses on cost-effective pricing and personal service while adhering to the highest industry standards. Their sales offices are operating in New York City and Boca Raton with a soon-to-open expanded mission control center in Boston for their operations team. Find out more at Jets.com.

To find out more information or to request additional images, please contact Andrea Hill at ahill@pittsburghjet.com or (724) 452-4719.