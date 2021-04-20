Imaginuity® to Partner with Goosehead Insurance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imaginuity has won Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) as a client, becoming its agency partner for digital transformation following a competitive review. Engaged on a number of initiatives, including digital transformation, brand positioning and online customer experience, Imaginuity will tap its deep expertise in franchised and distributed businesses to drive the relationship. Goosehead has a network of ten corporate sales offices and more than 1400 operating and contracted franchise locations.

Blending imaginative thinking and innovative technology, Imaginuity is an award-winning integrated marketing agency that helps businesses improve marketing performance by reimagining traditional processes and approaches. In addition to its core capabilities, Imaginuity’s ability to dive-in immediately with Goosehead and the agency’s willingness to be on-site around-the-clock proved pivotal for the partnership decision.

“Imaginuity’s proven record working with innovative technology and experience with franchised and distributed business models was a compelling consideration for us,” said Ann Challis, Chief Marketing Officer of Goosehead Insurance. “We have always been about creating the best customer experience by upending the traditional insurance marketplace. In our search, we were looking for an innovative marketing partner that similarly thinks differently about how to position brands and create user-centric online experiences. Working with Imaginuity during the review process convinced us they were the best partner for our needs.”

Goosehead’s model offers customers fast and easy access to quotes from over 150 providers along with advice from unbiased and knowledgeable agents. The rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency was founded on the premise that the client should be at the center of its universe, and that everything they do should be directed at providing extraordinary value through broad product choice and a world-class service experience.

“We’re honored to be at the table with Goosehead as its agency partner to help support their rapid growth and disruptive innovation of the insurance industry,” said Taylor Calise, CEO of Imaginuity. “Our agency has spent years preparing for this moment, bringing together experience and insights from supporting thousands of locations for our clients.“

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the client should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

About Imaginuity®

Imaginuity is the integrated agency that is reimagining marketing for the connected age. The agency’s proprietary AdScience® customer data platform collects, manages, analyzes and activates data to drive more efficient conversions throughout the customer journey. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.