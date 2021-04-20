USAFacts Releases its Second Annual State of the Earth Report

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data, today announced the release of its second annual USAFacts State of the Earth report. This year’s data shows that carbon dioxide emissions dropped from 2019, National Park visits slowed, and temperatures are rising nationwide, among other findings.

Using data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the US National Park Service, USDA Forest Service Forest/Wildlife, the Energy Information Administration and other government entities, the State of the Earth report helps readers explore the state of the American environment and address questions on energy, emissions, climate, air, water and land, including:

Where the United States ranks in carbon dioxide emissions compared to the rest of the world: Third among the world’s top 15 gross emitters.

The current state of the US environment and climate: Northeast states are getting wetter while California had the greatest average annual precipitation drop.

Air quality data: In 2020, the average US county had good air quality 88% of days, up from 59% in 1980.

Information on what the government is doing to manage our environment: The federal government took in $7.6 billion from energy and mineral extraction on lands and waters in fiscal year 2020.

How Americans use National Parks: Due to pandemic lockdowns and park closures, visits dropped 28% in 2020 compared to 2019.

“USAFacts releases these metrics annually, prior to Earth Day, because we believe the American people deserve a measure of the environment, as well as the government’s actions and impact, by the numbers. The public and policymakers alike need data and historic context to determine the best path forward for protecting and sustaining the United States most precious environmental assets, including our land, sea and air,” said USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald.

The State of the Earth report is the latest in a series of reports and vital collections of government metrics USAFacts has issued this year. During Q1 2020, USAFacts also released the State of the Union in Numbers and the US COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Tracker.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes to help Americans ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.