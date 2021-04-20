Agilent Named One of the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity for Third Straight Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) today was named one of the top U.S. companies for diversity, marking the third straight year it has been recognized for its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Specifically, Agilent ranked No. 83 out of 500 companies on Forbes’s 2021 list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

The rating was based on dimensions of diversity including gender, ethnicity, LGBTQ+, age, and the differently abled.

Agilent CEO Mike McMullen said he was proud of the recognition – not only because Agilent was ranked in the top 100, but also because the achievement relates to diversity, an essential component of Agilent’s values.

“We are committed to infusing diversity and inclusion into every aspect of how Agilent does business,” McMullen said. “While there is always room for improvement, we’re excited that our good work thus far is being recognized inside and outside the company.”

Forbes based its rankings on an anonymous survey of more than 50,000 U.S. employees at companies that have at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees. Agilent was not involved in any aspect of the survey.

Agilent’s top-100 ranking is a rewarding indication of how well its efforts are being received by employees, said Dominique Grau, Agilent’s vice president of human resources.

“We strive to foster a workplace where all employees can feel comfortable being their true selves,” Grau said. “I’m thrilled by what our ranking says about how aligned our employees are with the journey we are taking.”

Agilent has implemented several initiatives to strengthen diversity and inclusion – especially within the last year.

For example, in the wake of national social unrest in 2020, McMullen held listening sessions with Black employees and helped establish a networking group for Black employees in the U.S.

The company also sponsored events including a Women in Engineering forum in Silicon Valley and a mentorship program for Indigenous students in Australia.

Last year, Agilent also hired Patrice Jimerson, a diversity practitioner with 25 years of experience, to lead its diversity and inclusion program.

“Our people are our strength, and we are strongest when we all contribute our unique and individual perspectives,” Jimerson said. “Agilent is committed to investing the resources we need to do an even better job. I am excited to lead that journey.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.