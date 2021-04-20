UWorld Roger CPA Review Releases New Question Bank

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWorld Roger CPA Review today announced the release of its newest Question Bank (QBank), designed to enable mastery of difficult accounting concepts so students excel on the CPA Exam and beyond in their careers.

The new QBank employs UWorld’s active-learning method, an evidence-based approach built on the principle that students maximize retention and improve their learning outcomes when they learn by doing. Research has long pointed to engagement as a key predictor of student success. UWorld’s integration of active learning has proven highly effective in education for professions, including doctors, nurses, lawyers, and now accountants.

The QBank features a large volume of practice questions that map to the AICPA blueprints. Questions are continuously updated, ensuring students are prepared for success on the most current exam.

“We’ve changed how candidates prepare for the CPA Exam,” said UWorld Roger CPA Review’s chief operating officer Kristin Lynes. “With our revolutionary program, students master difficult accounting topics on a deeper level so that they can truly understand and apply the material. We’re not just helping 91% of our users pass the CPA Exam—we're training students to be better in their profession.”

The enhanced QBank features thousands of questions that include meticulously designed answer explanations from a team of expert accounting educators and practicing CPAs. To support the 65% of the population who are visual learners, each explanation includes a vivid illustration that summarizes the question concept. Explanations also provide a thorough breakdown of why each answer option is correct or incorrect, and a “Things to Remember” highlight of important takeaways.

Along with the all-new QBank, UWorld Roger CPA Review is fully integrated to include award-winning lectures, eTextbooks, digital flashcards, and more. Students can also monitor their learning and know when they are exam-ready with Performance Tracking Technology.

Reviews from students have been rapturous. “The QBank has been extremely helpful and integral to my studying,” said UWorld Roger CPA Review student, Jeremae Silveira. “The fact that I can understand why I got an answer right or wrong immediately and the answers are broken down has helped my learning exponentially.”

Educators and students can learn more at Accounting.UWorld.com/CPA-Review.

