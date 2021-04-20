Hoffmann Green Is Participating, Alongside GCC, in the Production of Low-carbon Concrete Components for Aizenay High School

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the first pouring of concrete sheets manufactured with its H-UKR cement by GCC for the construction of a public establishment in Aizenay, Western France.

Launched in October 2020, the Aizenay high school site is currently under construction. Designed to accommodate up to 800 students, this project is part of a program to build four new schools in Vendée, Western France to meet an increase in the number of high school students.

The pouring of Hoffmann Green concrete is part of a global approach aiming to make this Aizenay high school an exemplary building from an environmental standpoint. Indeed, the specifications contain high environmental requirements: level 3 bio-sourced building label, E3-C1 Effinergie performance level and HQE sustainable building certification.

To help meet these objectives, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and GCC have collaborated in order to propose installing very low-carbon concrete sheets. This is a first for a public facility made possible by the partnership established between the two entities in 2020. The purpose of this partnership is to develop effective low-carbon buildings on a national scale.

The decision to use Hoffmann Green low-carbon cement was notably imposed by the CO 2 savings generated. Indeed, the production of one ton of traditional Portland cement represents the emission of 881 kilos of CO 2 , while that of a ton of H-UKR clinker-free cement represents just 188 kilos of CO 2 .

Following this collaboration with the Pays de la Loire region and the town of Aizenay, GCC is already positioning itself on other projects that foresee the use of decarbonized concrete in the region.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Group GCC

The construction and civil engineering group consists of branches and subsidiaries and has three divisions: CONSTRUCTION – ENERGY – PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT. This organization allows the group to combine local knowledge, technical expertise and a good grasp of client expectations. With its 48 operational entities in France, Switzerland, Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire, GCC has close to 2,600 employees. In less than 20 years, this independent group has managed to establish itself as one of the top ten companies in the construction and civil engineering sector thanks to an organization based on the commitment, involvement and autonomy of its executive management. With 2020 revenue of €904 million, GCC is a solid, audacious and passionate group with connections and people at the heart of its growth dynamic.

www.gcc-groupe.com