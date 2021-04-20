The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. to Provide the State of Vermont with New Digital Orthoimagery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is pleased to announce its five-year contract with the Vermont Center of Geographic Information (VCGI) to collect state-wide digital orthoimagery. Sanborn will use its state-of-the-art fleet of aircraft and digital sensor technology to collect 30 cm spatial resolution, four-band imagery for the orthorectification mapping process.

The orthoimagery will be processed on Sanborn’s cloud infrastructure utilizing specialized AI algorithms to develop a seamless, spatially accurate raster map product meeting both VCGI’s standard and the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing’s national standards.

Additionally, Sanborn will offer VCGI the ability to utilize the Sanborn Image QC™ web-based quality control application, a cloud-based software that provides a platform for efficient viewing and collaboration, to expedite final delivery acceptance. Cities, regions, and/or state entities have the opportunity to "buy-up" higher resolution imagery, planimetrics, impervious surfaces, and/or lidar data during the contract term.

About the Vermont Center of Geographic Information

VCGI, a division of the State of Vermont's Agency of Digital Services (ADS), provides high quality geospatial data, services, and geographic information system (GIS) infrastructure for public use in ways that are consistent with enabling legislation. VCGI oversees the coordination, procurement, processing, storage, and distribution of free and public digital Vermont GIS data. VCGI manages the State of Vermont’s Orthoimagery Program, which has been acquiring statewide orthoimagery since the 1970s. The orthoimagery is typically used as a base map for layering with other data sets, providing a realistic depiction of the terrain and above-terrain features, and supporting applications such as natural resource analysis and infrastructure management, and studying water and sediment flows.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) is an innovator in the modern geospatial industry, delivering state-of-the-art mapping, visualization and 3D solutions for customers worldwide. The firm operates a fleet of aircraft located strategically across the United States. Embracing cutting-edge technology, Sanborn specializes in oblique aerial imagery, aerial and mobile lidar, aerial orthophotography, 3D modeling and visualization software and services, SPIN indoor mapping, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) services and image processing, and a host of geospatial software products.