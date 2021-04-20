GA Telesis Engine Services Expands CFM International MRO Partnership to LEAP-1A/-1B Engines

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis Engine Services (“GATES”) announces the signing of an agreement with CFM International* (CFM) to provide MRO support for LEAP-1A/-1B engines. Through this agreement, GATES will have the rights and licenses to obtain airworthiness authority certification for MRO services on the LEAP-1A, which powers the Airbus A320neo Family, and LEAP-1B, the exclusive powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX.

GATES has a longstanding relationship with CFM as a licensed overhaul shop for CFM56-5B/-7B engines. The latest agreement builds on that partnership, expanding the suite of MRO offerings to LEAP engines to better support engine maintenance requirements of new-generation narrowbody aircraft. GA Telesis Engines Services will commence preparations for implementing the LEAP program at its facility in Helsinki, Finland, including reviewing technical documents, employee training, and obtaining necessary aviation authority approvals.

Russ Shelton, President of the Engine Strategy Group, said, “We are always building on our MRO capabilities and strengthening partnerships with OEMs to serve our customers, and their evolving maintenance needs intelligently. The next-generation LEAP engine is a natural evolution for GATES as an established narrowbody engine shop in Europe with expertise with the CFM56 engine family.”

Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International, said, "It is a real pleasure to expand our relationship with GATES to include both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. From our experience with them supporting the CFM56 product line, we expect them to bring their proven expertise in MRO to support LEAP customer operations.”

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, and ECAA approvals for the CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

About CFM International

*CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. For more information, visit us on the Web at www.cfmaeroengines.com or follow us on Twitter @CFM_engines.