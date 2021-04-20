TimeTrade SilverCloud, POPi/o Partner to Enable Financial Institutions to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

TEWKSBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimeTrade SilverCloud, an industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, and POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud (POPi/o), a provider of video banking and collaborative technology, today announced a partnership to enhance financial institutions’ capability to conduct virtual meetings between knowledgeable banking staff and account holders or prospects. This partnership will allow consumers to conveniently schedule appointments with the right resources at a bank or credit union through virtual, face-to-face discussions, providing a more engaging, personalized experience.

“Over the last year, our customers and the nearly 12 million appointments their customers booked with them taught us that account holders want the ability to conduct their banking at a time that is suitable for them and safe for everyone,” said Bill Clark, CEO of TimeTrade SilverCloud. “Integrating with POPi/o enables users to easily bank at their convenience through secure and safe video chat. Together, TimeTrade SilverCloud and POPi/o will allow customers and members to easily meet with trusted financial representatives when personal service and expertise are needed.”

Members and customers are seeking new ways to safely and conveniently engage with their financial institutions. By bringing together two complementary systems, TimeTrade SilverCloud’s online appointment scheduling system and POPi/o’s virtual video banking solution, users can initiate most daily banking needs, such as loan applications, in-video consultations and secure document exchange, with their bank or credit union via video, chat or phone at a time and place that is convenient. In addition, the out-of-the-box integration can be configured within minutes.

“Integrating POPi/o’s video banking technology with TimeTrade SilverCloud’s appointment capabilities will take scheduling to the next level for our customers,” said Jed Taylor, President of POPi/o. “Through this partnership, we are able to make it easy and efficient for customers to use both services, allowing banks and credit unions to provide highly secure video conferencing and easy-to-use appointment scheduling that will improve overall customer and member satisfaction.”

TimeTrade SilverCloud’s self-service, knowledge management and online appointment scheduling solutions enable financial institutions to drive efficiencies, maximize productivity and deliver exceptional customer engagement. Helping banks and credit unions to engage more effectively with their customers and members, the solutions make self-service easy, empower employees with the information they need to serve customers and conveniently schedule the right resources, such as a loan specialist or mortgage advisor.

About POPi/o

POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud (POPi/o) is the leader in video banking and collaboration technology—a comprehensive mobile, web, and in-branch video software solution that improves the customer experience with human interactions. Through two-way video communication and collaboration tools such as screen sharing and document signing capabilities, banks and credit unions empower their sales and customer service channels to conduct a broad range of personal and business interactions. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit popio.com or call 801.417.9000.

About TimeTrade SilverCloud

TimeTrade SilverCloud is the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions. Trusted by more than 400 financial institutions, our self-service, knowledge management and online appointment scheduling solutions ensure the right answer, at the right time, delivered by the right resource. Organizations that use our solutions help their customers help themselves and help employees help customers, resulting in expanded customer relationships, optimized operational efficiency and increased revenues. For more information, visit www.timetradesilvercloud.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.