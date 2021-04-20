cbdMD Announces Spring 2021 New Products Launch

cbdMD Drink Mixes will have 25MG of CBD and will be available in four basic flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Peach and Strawberry), as well as two Energy Drink flavors (Blackberry and Blood Orange) and two Recovery Drink Flavors (Lemon Lime and Grape). (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that its Spring 2021 product launch will include a line extension of the cbdMD award-winning and best-selling Gummies, as well as the first ever, and highly anticipated, cbdMD Drink Mixes.

“cbdMD has always been at the forefront of product innovation in the growing CBD industry. Our customers know that when they buy a cbdMD branded product, it is made with the highest possible industry standards and with our patented pending formulated blends. We are excited to get these new products out to our customers and onto the shelves of our retail partners,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD Gummies

cbdMD’s new Gummies will include: cbdMD Sleep Gummies, cbdMD Calming Gummies and cbdMD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. Each bottle will have 30 Gummies and be available in 10MG, 25MG and 50MG strengths (per gummy) and will be priced from $29.95 to $89.95.

cbdMD Drink Mix

cbdMD Drink Mixes will have 25MG of CBD and will be available in four basic flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Peach and Strawberry), as well as two Energy Drink flavors (Blackberry and Blood Orange) and two Recovery Drink Flavors (Lemon Lime and Grape). Each packet will be available in 5 and 10 packs and will be priced $29.95 to $69.95 per pack.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. Please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free[1] CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.