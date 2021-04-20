BIWIN to Offer Predator-Branded Memory and Personal Storage Products

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIWIN, a leading chip manufacturer for flash storage, reached an agreement with Acer to bring Predator-branded memory and personal SSD storage products to customers in the United States and Canada.

The product offerings will take advantage of BIWIN’s manufacturing capabilities and Predator’s global brand recognition to provide the latest memory and storage solutions for both casual and professional gamers.

The Predator brand is known for providing hardcore PC gamers and esports professionals with high-end gaming solutions that give them a competitive edge.

The new high-end flagship memory and storage portfolio under the Predator brand begins with state-of-the-art memory modules and blazing fast solid-state drives.

With a powerful “cyberpunk inspired” design to match the power of its performance, the new Predator Apollo memory module series offers speed, style and special lighting. Its ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing, and overclocking capabilities will satisfy even the most speed-thirsty gamers.

The Predator Apollo series feature RGB lighting that synchronizes with most mainstream motherboard software to allow eight eye-catching independent lighting areas, 16 million RGB color values and 10+ light effects.

Built with the best components, the Predator Apollo memory modules come with an impressive 10-layer PCB, aluminum heatsink, 15μm gold-plated contacts and the highest quality B-dies to ensure top level performance. With Apollo as part of their gear (incorporating Intel XMP 2.0), gamers can now jump to overclocking with one click.

To complement the Predator Apollo series, a range of Predator Talos memory modules are built with an 8-layer PCB, ultra-low timing, and high-efficiency zinc-alloy heatsink to guarantee better performance, higher endurance, and an extremely satisfying experience for users.

In solid state storage, the new Predator GM3500 delivers faster load times for games, applications, and movies. It’s lighter than regular drives and better able to withstand movement and drops. It also uses less energy, allowing computers to run cooler.

This high-performance GM3500 model is PCIe Gen 3x4, NVMe 1.3 compliant with 3400/3000 MB/s read-write speeds while the Advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) on-board improves performance using powerful error correcting code algorithms. More customers now realize the benefits of solid-state drives and want to upgrade their current desktop and laptop systems. Predator-branded SSDs bring them the speed (and capacity) they need to make their work run faster and their gameplay stress-free.

With the rapid growth in the gaming and esports industry, the Predator high-end storage and memory product lines will expand, providing consumers with even more options to upgrade.

About BIWIN

As one of the leaders in the global manufacture of flash storage devices, BIWIN expects exciting results as it brings Predator-branded products into the higher-end memory and consumer storage market.

BIWIN focuses on providing customers with more competitive and high-quality hardware and software storage solutions. BIWIN products and services include SSDs, embedded storage chips, memory cards, memory modules, and customization services.

The new BIWIN Huizhou Science and Technology Zone will offer more than 110,000 m² of production lines for chip manufacturing and the production of memory modules, memory cards and SSDs.

Please visit https://biwintech.com