NH Hotel Group Joins Global Hotel Alliance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), operator of the award-winning, multi-brand hotel loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, announced today that NH Hotel Group will join the alliance and merge the NH Rewards loyalty programme with DISCOVERY in early 2022, thereby establishing DISCOVERY as one of the 10 largest loyalty programmes in the hospitality sector, with over 900 participating hotels.

Based in Madrid, Spain, the NH Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel companies in the world. Under three brands, NH Hotels, NH Collection and nhow, it operates over 360 hotels in 30 countries, primarily in Europe and South America. NH Hotel Group is majority-owned by Minor Hotels, a Bangkok-based operator of more than 160 hotels and a GHA shareholder. Minor’s global family of brands such as Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, Oaks and Tivoli are already member brands of the alliance and participate in DISCOVERY.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, sees this as a big step for GHA. “NH will strengthen the alliance during what has been a difficult period for the hospitality industry, further leveraging our collective buying power and collaborative marketing efforts. It also gives our 17 million-plus DISCOVERY members access to hundreds of new locations in South America, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Benelux, where until now we had limited coverage.”

The announcement comes as GHA is preparing to launch a redesigned version of its DISCOVERY programme during the fourth quarter of 2021. There will be an exciting array of new features, including a digital rewards currency and unique benefits and offers for local members even when not staying in the hotel. More details on the new programme are due to be announced soon.

Ramon Aragones, CEO of NH Hotel Group, who will be joining GHA’s board of directors, adds: “Being part of Minor Hotels, we are already expanding NH’s presence into new markets, such as Australia. With Minor’s brands participating successfully in the DISCOVERY loyalty programme for many years, this was a logical step for NH and our customers. It enriches the choice for NH’s 10 million members, opening up destinations across Asia, Australia and North America; and makes us more competitive with a loyalty platform to rival the best in the industry. I am delighted to join Dillip Rajakarier, Minor’s CEO, on the GHA board, where I look forward to being involved in the strategic growth of the alliance through a strong collaboration with a fabulous collection of independent brands.”

GHA's DISCOVERY loyalty programme was first launched in 2010 to help independent, upscale, and luxury hotel brands compete with major global brands while retaining their individuality. DISCOVERY celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020. The second iteration of the programme is expected to launch in mid-October of 2021.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 570 hotels in 85 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenue and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 17 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About DISCOVERY Loyalty

A memorable trip demands more than a comfortable stay. DISCOVERY, an award-winning global loyalty programme, provides 17 million members recognition and perks across over 570 hotels, resorts and palaces in 85 countries. Elite members have the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture through Local Experiences, distinctive activities that capture an authentic taste of each destination. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a well-established multinational operator and one of the leading urban hotel companies in Europe and America, where it operates more than 360 hotels. Since 2019 the Company has been working with Minor Hotels to integrate its hotel trademarks under the same corporate umbrella with a presence in more than 50 countries around the world. This mandates a portfolio of more than 500 hotels under eight brands: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks, which complete a wide and diverse spectrum of hotel proposals connected to the needs and desires of today's global travellers.

