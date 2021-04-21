Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators to 2 Large Luxury Complexes in India

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) has secured a major order to supply elevators to the Commerzone Madhapur and Altimus luxury complexes owned by K RAHEJA CORP, a leading developer in India. The order consists of 72 elevators including 37 high-speed models. The elevators incorporate Mitsubishi Electric’s Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS) to meet COVID-19 needs for touchless operation and provide safe, reliable vertical transportation that will be backed by service contracts for the company’s Global Maintenance Integrated System.

Product Features 1) “Destination Oriented Allocation System” (DOAS) for elevator destination forecasting - DOAS automatically registers the destination floor when a user places their ID card over a reader at the security gate or elevator lobby. - Passengers going to the same floors are directed to the same elevator to minimize stops, shorten riding times and improve operational efficiency. - Preset carriage capacity eliminates crowding and helps to prevent infection spread. 2) M’s BRIDGETM Global Maintenance Integrated System - Potential problems are identified early and automatically through 24/7 monitoring. - Elevator downtime is shortened by collecting and analyzing operational data, contributing to improved safety, peace of mind and convenience for customers.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/