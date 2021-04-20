Solvay and Origin Materials to Develop Advanced Carbon-Negative Materials for Automotive Industry

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and Solvay, a global leader in chemicals and materials, today announced a collaboration to develop and industrialize advanced materials built on the Origin Materials carbon-negative technology platform for applications in the automotive industry. In addition, Solvay has signed a multi-year capacity reservation agreement for carbon negative materials produced by Origin Materials to create a drop-in ready specialty polyamide, a polymer for internal combustion engine technology as well as e-mobility systems like e-motors and power electronics that can provide resistance to heat, toughness, corrosion, and operate at high voltages.

The companies believe the newly developed and industrialized materials will be in high demand from the automotive industry as it undertakes a massive global effort to decarbonize its supply chains in search of the “zero carbon” car.1 Solvay and Origin Materials aim to provide the automotive industry with drop-in ready materials solutions to enable the industry’s low-carbon transition.

The companies will work to rapidly develop and industrialize new products based on Origin Materials’ technology platform, leveraging Solvay’s leadership position as a provider of expertise and resources across global supply chains.

Origin Materials believes its patented technology platform, which turns inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, will help to revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market.

In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.

“We are thrilled that Solvay is becoming an Origin Materials Platform Partner,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “The automotive industry is undertaking a massive transition to net zero. But electrification alone won’t be enough to get there. Without low-carbon and carbon negative solutions for materials, it simply isn’t possible to manufacture a zero-carbon car. By working together, Solvay and Origin Materials will help turn the automotive industry’s net zero ambitions into reality for countless brands. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

“The cooperation with Origin Materials is a new important element in our continuous commitment to sustainability which, together with our customers, is at the heart of our operations and growth strategy,” said Mike Finelli, President of Solvay Specialty Polymers. “Today carbon negative-materials can be added to the evolution of our sustainability roadmap, which already includes different actions from the integrated use of renewables to generate electricity in our plants to pursuing more sustainable products with bio-sourced monomers or recycled content.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first commercial plant is expected to be operational in 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational by 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade.

On February 17, 2021, Origin Materials and Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Origin Materials becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Origin Materials and remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ORGN.” The transaction, together with anticipated financing and grants, are expected to fully fund Origin Materials until EBITDA positive, and allow Origin Materials to scale and commence commercial production to meet signed customer offtake and capacity reservations of $1.9 billion across a diverse range of industries.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 23,000 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering a better life. The Group’s innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world’s top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €9 billion in 2020. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB), and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

