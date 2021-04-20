Tallo, HOSA Collaborate to Make Annual Skills Competition and Recognition Accessible to Students Everywhere

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, and HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a global student-led organization recognized by the Department of Education that actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry, have joined forces to host HOSA’s annual state-level competitive events on Tallo’s platform and expand access to this opportunity for students around the country.

“Tallo’s goal has always been to connect students with opportunities that will make their professional and educational goals a reality,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “We’re proud to partner with HOSA to encourage a healthy spirit of competition and excellence among these high school students and provide them with the recognition they deserve.”

This is the fifth year Tallo and HOSA have partnered to host virtual events, making the competition easily accessible for students in over 30 states. Student members use Tallo to upload videos, powerpoints, and pictures of their presentations or projects for HOSA judges to review. Organization sponsors can then access students’ profiles to review relevant materials and provide valuable feedback, ensuring teens are prepared for the competition. HOSA members from across the country are competing in over 630 events on Tallo this spring, with hopes of moving on to the International Leadership Conference and competition, which will take place this June virtually.

“HOSA-Future Health Professionals has enjoyed its long partnership with Tallo. Currently, we partner with Tallo to facilitate 18 competitive events, state and national officer applications, and our national scholarship program,” said Dr. Jim Koeninger, Executive Director.

“When the COVID pandemic struck in 2020, HOSA was already using the Tallo platform and was prepared to help our local chapters and chartered associations convert their conferences into a virtual setting. Tallo continues to improve its features and provide new and engaging opportunities to HOSA members,” explained Dr. Koeninger. “Our partnership with Tallo not only provides greater visibility for HOSA chapters, it provides members with opportunities to compete and improve their knowledge and skills, and be recognized at a HOSA Conference. In the wake of a worldwide pandemic, HOSA’s mission of fortifying the global healthcare workforce has never been more important and Tallo has helped ensure that competition can continue even when members are learning remotely.”

The pandemic has made students across the country more aware of the vital roles that healthcare workers play in keeping their communities safe. Tallo and HOSA's partnership encourages these student members to showcase necessary skills, while helping teens discover in-demand, high-growth career fields.

Current HOSA members will be participating in the following competitive events:

Clinical Specialty

Interviewing Skills

Personal Care

Community Awareness

Job Seeking Skills

Public Service Announcement

Health Career Display

Life Support Skills

Research Poster

Health Career

Photography

Medical Innovation

Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

Health Education

MRC Partnership

Speaking Skills

Healthy Lifestyle

Organizational Leadership

About Tallo

Over 1.5 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com

About HOSA-Future Health Professionals

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization that provides a unique program of leadership development, technical skills training and recognition exclusively for middle school, secondary, postsecondary and collegiate students enrolled in health and biomedical sciences. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, HOSA enhances the delivery of compassionate, quality health services to meet the needs of the health industry. For more information, go to www.hosa.org or contact: hosa@hosa.org.