DraftKings Named First Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner of the Professional Fighters League

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a new, multi-year partnership that designates DraftKings Inc. as the “Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner of the PFL.” To start the season, wagering on PFL fights via DraftKings will be available for fans across the country, pending regulatory approvals.

The multi-faceted partnership will give MMA, daily fantasy and sports betting fans a truly unique viewing and gaming experience utilizing PFL’s proprietary SmartCage technology. PFL is the first in combat sports to capture and distribute real-time fighter data and analytics, which are integrated into each broadcast and across the league’s digital and social channels and include metrics like punch speed, fighter tracking, kick speed, heart rate and caloric burn. This data will eventually allow for innovative and distinctive prop bets. For example, fans will be able to place a wager on whether or not a fighter will land a strike exceeding 25 MPH.

“We're thrilled to partner with DraftKings as we look to advance the sport by delivering a premium and unique betting and gaming experience to the millions of passionate MMA fans in the US,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “The PFL’s win and advance season format combined with our proprietary SmartCage fight data and analytics offer unmatched prop bets and gaming opportunities. MMA’s league is back with our season debut this Friday, April 23 in primetime on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.”

As Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner of the PFL, live odds will be integrated into each event broadcast across ESPN networks and streaming platforms, as well as during PFL’s pre-fight show presented by DraftKings and hosted by former college basketball player and ESPN media personality, Jonathan Coachman, alongside former MMA fighter Ian Parker. Additionally, DraftKings will offer cash prizes coupled with PFL-branded pools tied to the league’s regular season, playoffs and championship events. These offerings expand on the 2019 PFL Championship Pick’Em game, which garnered over 30,000 submissions and featured six, million-dollar world title fights on New Year’s Eve.

“We are excited to further our relationship with the Professional Fighters League as their first official betting and daily fantasy partner,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer of DraftKings. “MMA is mainstream. The fan is young, loyal, passionate, and engaged, and PFL delivers an innovative product. We look forward to bringing a premium betting and fantasy experience to this growing audience in what is a monumental partnership for combat sports and the gaming industry.”

DraftKings’ logos will also be featured in and around the cage, and DraftKings has exclusive rights to utilize PFL logos and “Official Partner” branding for advertising and promotions. Additionally, PFL and DraftKings will collaborate on exclusive, themed content across their social and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 2018, Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. The league has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels - 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital and a 200% social engagement spike.

With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, CarParts.com and Socios, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion. Sports fans across more than 160 countries around world will be able to tune in to the league’s highly anticipated return on April 23 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Sports betting regulations are still being finalized across the country, and users will only be able to access these offerings in states where sports betting is legal.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. PFL Roster is second to none with 25% of its fighters ranked in the top 25 in their weight-class. All PFL 2021 Season events are live in primetime on ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S. (typically on Thursdays), as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

