Ether Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Second Product Under Agreement with Purpose: The Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital” or the “Company”) (NEO:ETHC) is pleased to announce the launch of the second digital asset product under its agreement with Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced on February 16, 2021.

The second product under the agreement is the Purpose Ether ETF, which is the world’s first physically settled Ethereum ETF.

“The Purpose Ether ETF is a natural extension and second product to bring to market following BTCC, the already successful Purpose Bitcoin ETF,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital.

“BTCC saw over one billion dollars of inflows in the first month and currently has over $1.4 billion in assets, which shows how much demand there is in the capital markets for a product like this. An Ether ETF gives retail investors an access point to Ethereum and its native digital asset, Ether, which is the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency by market cap. Ethereum has a number of unique properties that are differentiated from Bitcoin, allowing for a host of novel use cases and distinct value proposition for Ether. The Purpose Ether ETF is another milestone for the Purpose Investments team, the Canadian financial community and the digital assets industry as a whole,” he added.

About Ether Capital Corporation

Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose long-term objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem. Ether Capital has invested in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset, and selectively invests in projects, protocols and businesses that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and Web 3 technologies. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/.

