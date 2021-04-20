Avaya Master Class at Collision 2021 Can Enable Businesses to Move at the Speed of Their Customers

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing Collision 2021 conference attendees with insights and expertise that will enable them to better understand the “everything customer,” and how they can tap into new cloud-based AI technology to compose their business value around every customer to make each one feel like their favorite.

Today’s everything customer wants to consume products and services on-demand, and delivering their expected experience has never been more critical for businesses. Recent Avaya research indicates that control has shifted from the business to the consumer, identifying that several bad experiences can cost businesses 60 percent of their customers, and 1 out of 5 consumers will walk away from a business after a single bad interaction. Almost 75 percent tell their friends and families about their business experiences and 1 out of 4 post reviews about bad business experiences – while half of consumers consult these reviews before dealing with a business.

Consumer experience expectations have surpassed the speed at which many businesses can innovate because they are trapped by monolithic applications which have become too complex to manage or change. Businesses must transition from “one size fits all” customer contact services to platforms that are designed to adapt and move at the speed of their customers.

At Collision 2021 on Wednesday, April 21st at 1:30pm ET, Avaya experts will demonstrate how progressive businesses are using new Avaya OneCloud technology to leverage the benefits of the API economy to employ pace-layered innovation. When combined with new AI capabilities, this enables the ability to compose experiences that customers want and even enable customers to “self-compose” their experiences – delivering these experiences in the moment – and even before they realize they want them.

“The reality is that in the future, traditional customer service will not suffice,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “It’s no longer about just addressing all the communication channels – it’s about staging and orchestrating customer engagement that is memorable, personal and delivered both in-the-moment and over time. Going forward, businesses will be competing not just on service quality, but for each customer’s time and attention.”

Avaya OneCloud™ is an AI-powered experience platform that enables businesses to combine cloud-based building blocks to form packaged capabilities that enable applications to support an ‘always-on’ business posture to keep customers connected, orchestrate their journey, align business resources, and leverage interactions and data to better understand and create the right experiences for each customer. Avaya OneCloud uniquely enables a Total Experience focus – working across the customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), user experience (UX) and multiexperience (MX).

Called “North America’s fastest growing technology conference” by Inc. magazine, Collision 2021 conference runs April 20 to 22 and highlights topics touching industries globally, divided between key content themes: Business Development, Commerce, Marketing & Media, Developers & Data, Lifestyle, and Society.

