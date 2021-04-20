Saint-Gobain Ceramics (Massachusetts, U.S.) and Addionics IL Ltd. (Tel Aviv, Israel) Will Collaborate on Developing High-Power, High-Capacity Solid-State Batteries for Long-Range, Fast-Charging Electric Vehicles

TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain, the global technical material expert, will partner with the Israeli battery technology start-up Addionics to develop next generation solid-state lithium-ion batteries with novel electrode components under the Israel - US BIRD Energy program. The partnership aims to offer major improvements in EV battery performance, such as longer driving range, fast charging, enhanced safety and lower production costs.

The Technology

Saint-Gobain's initial technological breakthrough with its novel solid-state battery components enables safer battery operation and low-cost manufacturing by simplifying the production flow and eliminating intermediate processes. Saint-Gobain’s electrolytes have demonstrated high Li-ion conductivity comparable with the state-of-the-art solid electrolytes and offer additional potential performance, manufacturing and economic benefits.

Addionics’ smart 3D electrode technology enables enhanced electrical current collection across the volume of thick battery electrodes and improved material usage leading to a boost in battery energy density and cycle life, as already demonstrated in more conventional battery platforms. Addionics’ technology also helps solve the interfacial resistance issues commonly observed in solid-state batteries.

“We believe our unique solid-state electrolyte technology will offer enhanced safety and performance for next generation batteries with the potential for low cost manufacturing. This collaborative project is consistent with Saint-Gobain’s purpose of ‘MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME,’” said Dr. Mark Hampden-Smith, VP, business and technology strategy, Saint-Gobain Ceramics.

“Using our battery technology, applications such as electric vehicles can deliver better performance,” said Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO, Addionics. "The technology enables us to save costs, achieve high performance and generate less waste. We start with cars but go beyond; our technology can support the creation of a better environment and a more sustainable future.”

“We are excited to support this partnership between Addionics and Saint-Gobain, and we look forward to the technological advancements they will make,” said Limor Nakar-Vincent, deputy executive director of business development, BIRD Energy. “This project is of great interest to both countries seeking to develop and commercialize clean energy technologies that support innovation and improve economic competitiveness.”

The Partners

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”, which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in. For more information, visit https://www.saint-gobain.com/en.

ABOUT ADDIONICS

Addionics provides specialized improved rechargeable batteries by redesigning their architecture with smart 3D metal structures, using patent-protected, cost-effective, scalable, metal fabrication manufacturing process methods. The novel smart 3D electrodes support greater loading of active material enabling higher energy density, while minimizing the internal resistance and improving mechanical longevity, thermal stability and other fundamental limitations that affect degradation in standard batteries. The solution is also software-based—they use an AI algorithm to optimize the best structures. The technology enables achieving a significant step-change in the performance of all key battery characteristics simultaneously. For more information, visit https://www.addionics.com/.

ABOUT BIRD (BINATIONAL INDUSTRIAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) FOUNDATION

BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation works to encourage and facilitate cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects.

The Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights in the participating companies or in the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of products that were commercialized as a result of BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, beginning with R&D and ending with the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage. For more information, visit https://www.birdf.com/.