University of Phoenix to Sponsor Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Buenos Dias Networking Webinar

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will sponsor the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Buenos Dias Networking Webinar Thursday, April 29 2021, at 10 a.m. MDT discussing COVID-19’s impact on Arizona women.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities to women’s safety, health and economic empowerment, which could set back women for decades. University of Phoenix and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to bring awareness on how COVID-19 has put the advancement of women within the workplace at risk in Arizona.

This webinar is focused on the findings of the Status of Women in Arizona 2020 research report published by the Arizona Foundation for Women. The data will be supplemented by a panel of local experts discussing the day-to-day impact and personal experiences of women in our community. These experts will share work underway from the front lines to support women and help their families rise above the impacts of the pandemic.

Angela Salazar, lead, La Fuerza-Hispanic Employee Resource Group, University of Phoenix, will serve as moderator for the panel.

Panelists include:

Maureen Bussoletti, board chair, Arizona Foundation for Women

Monica Villalobos, president and chief executive officer, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Nicole Deal, institutional review board and dissertation coordinator, University of Phoenix

Kaaren-Lyn Graves, project director, NABEDC

Troi Waln, owner, Zaniya Pro Clean LLC

Dr. Janice Cardwell, chief executive officer, Conceivers Leadership Development Group

For more information, or to register for the webinar, please click here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu