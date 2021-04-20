Bidgely Earns Strong Debut on Guidehouse Insights’ Leaderboard for Smart Meter Analytics

Bidgely debuts on the Guidehouse Insights Smart Meter Analytics Leaderboard for the success of its predictive analytics solution, Analytics Workbench, implemented by utilities to more effectively analyze and manage the grid. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidehouse Insights has announced the top providers of smart meter analytics in its new report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Meter Analytics, after assessing the utility grid management and optimization applications of 12 vendors. Entering the leaderboard for the first time, Bidgely scored in the “Contender” category for the success of its predictive analytics solution, Analytics Workbench, implemented by utilities to more effectively analyze the electric grid based on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered appliance-level consumption insights. Bidgely is also recognized for its expanded ability to support core utility objectives such as electrification, decarbonization, and time-of-use and peak load management.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged by Guidehouse Insights for our innovative approach to enterprise analytics that not only delivers greater customer value but also enables utilities to more effectively plan and manage increased demand on the grid, particularly as EVs and electriciation initiatives becomes more prevalent,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Having been recently named as a Leader in the home energy management market, this recognition is a testament to Bidgely’s ability to service both customer-centric programs and grid-side analytics.”

The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard evaluates and scores smart meter analytics providers based on their strategy and execution around 10 key criteria, including vision, technology, product portfolio and performance, geographic reach, sales and distribution. Bidgely’s patented disaggregation technology, partnerships with leading utilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific as well as its investments in automated distributed energy resources (DER) detection contributed to the company’s high ranking across all categories. Bidgely also has a strong partnership with Itron, a “Leader” on the Smart Meter Analytics Leaderboard, to integrate AI techniques that drive distributed intelligence for Itron’s global network of net-gen Riva electric and gas meters.

For a more in-depth summary of Bidgely’s position on the Smart Grid Analytics Leaderboard, download the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Meter Analytics Report Summary.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.