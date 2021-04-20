Think Tank Launches New Manager Series V2 Rolling Cases

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Manager Series from Think Tank Photo are three, professional strength, high capacity rolling cases designed for lighting gear, grip and large photographic equipment.

Think Tank understands what a production crew goes through: loading and unloading gear from vehicles, wheeling them up and down stairs, off-road and through gravel. With the Manager Series V2 you can transport all of your studio essentials in a single case that offers the highest level of protection at the lightest weight possible. These handmade cases provide durability for the long-haul and will outlast the competition. The Manager Series V2 is the most efficient way to safely transport a large amount of photo and video equipment into the future.

“When photographers are working on location, they often need to safely transport a large amount of studio equipment,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “This latest generation of Manager Series rollers will get your gear where it needs to be, and will help keep you organized before, during, and after your shoot.”

KEY FEATURES

Pack and transport your entire studio in one case

Armored plating and ballistic nylon exterior provide superior protection and durability

Stabilizing, wide-set, shock-absorbing wheels roll smoothly and hold up under the toughest conditions

Lock the main compartment and secure the bag with the included lock and cable

Customizable ID panels show contents at a glance on the top and side of the bag

Attachments for light stands or tripods (straps included)

Fully customizable interior with excess dividers to protect small and large lighting equipment, including C-stands in the Production Manager 50

Large, zippered pocket on front lid for reflectors, umbrellas, extension cords, cables, etc.

Robust handles on 3 sides for easy loading and unloading

Large interior mesh pockets for organizing your pocket wizards, gels, cords, tape, batteries, and other grip

Adjustable lid straps keep bag open and accessible

WHAT FITS

LOGISTICS MANAGER 30 V2 GEAR PROFILE: Up to an 800mm f/4, multiple bodies and lenses, flash heads, power packs, small light stands



PRODUCTION MANAGER 40 V2 GEAR PROFILE: 3–4 flash heads, 2–3 power packs, monoblocks, umbrellas, medium softboxes (collapsed), small-medium light stands



PRODUCTION MANAGER 50 V2 GEAR PROFILE: 3–4 flash heads, 2–3 power packs, monoblocks, umbrellas, large size softboxes or modifiers (collapsed), large light stands including C-stands



ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of expert product designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work in order to develop inventive new carrying solutions that meet professional needs.