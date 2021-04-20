Winncom Technologies and Zyxel Communications Sign Distribution Agreement for North America, Expanding Fixed Wireless and CBRS Market Reach

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of broadband networking solutions and engineering services, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement for North America with Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products. The addition of Zyxel’s robust portfolio of LTE products will enable Winncom to expand further into the fast-growing CBRS market.

Winncom will offer Zyxel’s portfolio of high-performance 4G LTE/CBRS solutions including the LTE7480-S905 4G LTE-A CBRS EUD Outdoor Router, LTE7485-S905 4G LTE-A CBSD-B Outdoor Router and LTE5388-S905 4G LTE-A CBRS EUD Indoor Router. Zyxel’s indoor and outdoor LTE solutions enable the deployment of high-speed broadband to rural and remote areas, providing subscribers with faster broadband performance, lower latency and improved network capacity. When paired with Zyxel’s MPro Mesh Solution, Zyxel LTE outdoor routers can create new service opportunities by enabling service providers to deliver fast, reliable whole-home WiFi services to their subscribers.

Zyxel LTE solutions are designed to ease installation and deployment. In addition to Zyxel Band Pilot, a TR-069 cloud-based remote management system (ACS), Zyxel CPEs support TR69 for remote management and provisioning, and TR143 for speed testing.

“The ability for us to offer these products is key to expanding our CBRS product line. This will ease the challenge of providing connectivity despite the huge increase in demand within the US market. Zyxel’s CPEs and new generation of WIFI devices will perform and deliver on the high demand present today,” explains Igor Kurochkin, VP Global Vendor Management and Marketing for Winncom.

“Our growing portfolio of CBRS and Fixed Wireless solutions deliver the critical combination of performance, versatility and value to service providers who are enhancing services and expanding service areas,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications. “We are looking forward to working alongside Winncom to offer their customers CBRS and LTE solutions that will enable them to deliver new services and improve the user experience for their subscribers while lowering expenses and increasing revenue.”

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding support. Winncom's extensive experience and engineering resources make it possible to identify, design, and implement the most effective and economical turnkey solutions based on the latest technologies being used in the industry. Winncom provides the highest level of pre-sales consulting and post-sales engineering support worldwide. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, US, Winncom Technologies has local experts in many far-reaching corners of the world. For more information contact: sales@winncom.com, (888) WINNCOM, or https://www.winncom.com.

About Zyxel Communications:

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that are right for worldwide leading service providers and their subscribers.

Zyxel is a global force in the telecommunications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

150 markets served

Strong local presence throughout five continents

1 million businesses and homes working smarter with Zyxel solutions