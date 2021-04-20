ExecOnline Partners with Tuck Executive Education to Bring New Leadership Development Experiences to World’s Top Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, today announced a new partnership with the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Set to launch in June 2021, the first series of three experiences offered by Tuck Executive Education and ExecOnline will focus on strategic communication, a critical challenge for current and future business leaders across the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tuck Executive Education to launch these pivotal learning experiences focused on strategic communication, as we continue on our mission to help the world’s top companies invest in their leaders’ development,” said ExecOnline co-founder and chief product officer Julia F. Alexander. “In times of extraordinary change, effective communication is the bedrock of innovation, performance and impact. The need to equip leaders with comprehensive communication capabilities has never been greater, and offering Tuck’s strategic communication experiences on our platform will provide even greater value to our enterprise clients.”

ExecOnline provides life-changing learning experiences by developing programs that not only support the growth and success of inclusive and empathetic leaders, but also drive meaningful business transformation. According to a winter 2021 ExecOnline survey of 1,662 leaders, 33 percent of those surveyed said that communication is a top barrier to effective work in their current virtual environment, noting that it is “difficult to gather and share information virtually.”

“Our faculty thought leaders are experts in the field of strategic communication,” said Kevin Lane Keller, senior associate dean of marketing and communications and the E.B. Osborn Professor of Marketing at Tuck. “We are excited to partner with ExecOnline to bring that expertise to a wide audience of the world’s current and future leaders.”

The offering will be delivered on the ExecOnline Platform and registration is open now.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline has delivered transformational learning experiences to corporate leaders at over 500 global organizations since 2012. Through partnerships with elite business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT-Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale, ExecOnline consistently provides top-tier leadership courses. As a Forbes “Technology Company to Watch,” our proprietary online ecosystem combines the engagement of on-campus study with the convenience of online education, through dynamic, high-impact experiences tailored to the unique strategic, innovation and operation concerns of corporate executives.

About Tuck Executive Education

Founded in 1900 as the first graduate school of management, the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth develops wise, decisive leaders who better the world through business. Tuck Executive Education designs and delivers personalized learning initiatives that transform individuals and create tremendous impact at organizations while drawing on the school’s rich legacy of teaching and learning.

Visit exec.tuck.dartmouth.edu to learn more.