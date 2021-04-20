UJET Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Jenne

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Jenne, Inc., one of the nation's leading value-added Technology Solutions Distributors and a Cloud Master Agent.

As a UJET Master Agent, Jenne’s partner network will have full access to UJET’s CCaaS 3.0 platform and features, including UJET’s unique approach to embeddable experience, which enables businesses to fully integrate support into their existing mobile experience.

“The combination of UJET’s ultra-modern cloud contact center solution with the trusted experience and extensive partner network of Jenne will help tech-forward businesses and industries adopt scalable, reliable, and secure customer service tools to eliminate operational silos and create more intelligent and natural customer interactions,” said John Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer, UJET. “We’re thrilled to partner with a leader like Jenne and bring these capabilities to market rapidly and at scale.”

The limitations of traditional CCaaS technology combined with a change in how consumers engage has left the customer journey more fragmented than ever. UJET’s CCaaS 3.0 represents a seismic shift in Contact Center operations, addressing long-standing design flaws and conventional thinking that have failed to evolve in parallel with the changing human interaction landscape.

“Jenne, Inc. has always strived to offer unparalleled support and marketing services designed to assist our partners accelerate business growth through our vendor partners,” said Patrick Howard, Vice President, Vendor Management and Marketing, Jenne. “With UJET, our partners can now offer solutions to quickly address the challenge and frustration of the legacy, two-dimensional contact center head-on, while providing them with the ability to offer a seamless, natural, and contextual experience expected by their customers today.”

With UJET’s mobile web and in-app support, businesses can eliminate fragmented, repetitive customer interactions while unifying their customer data for a more intelligent and contextual customer journey. Partners can also access the new UJET Virtual Agent which provides proactive, conversational AI to empower both customers and contact center agents

UJET’s channel partner program supports strategic business partnerships, master agents, and integrators looking to diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and partner with a leader in contact center digital transformation. More information about joining UJET’s channel partner program can be found at https://ujet.cx/partners/.

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and subscribe to our blog!

About Jenne

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

Learn more at www.jenne.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter!