DuPont Water Solutions and Xenon arc Launch directibility™

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuPont Water Solutions, in partnership with Xenon arc’s DWS Advantage, is excited to announce the launch of directibility™, a new online commerce solution at www.DWSAdvantage.com. This industry-leading platform provides quick and simple access to DuPont Water Solutions’ multi-technology portfolio. Trusted by millions, DuPont Water Solutions ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resin technologies have led the water treatment industry for quality, reliability, and safety for over 70 years.

Built by Xenon arc, directibility™ is designed to provide another way for customers to have direct access to products while still receiving personalized support from the DWS Advantage team. By investing in the customer experience and building lasting relationships, directibility™ is a new channel to gain greater access to DuPont products.

“We are excited to give our customers additional options to learn about and purchase our industry-leading products through the launch of directibility™,” said Peter Ingarra, Americas Commercial Director. “Our goal for the DuPont Water Solutions business is to continue to make it easier for our customers and channel partners to access our product portfolio, and look forward to creating new ways to connect and service all of our customer segments.”

The upgraded site provides a wide array of options including easier access to product discovery, purchasing, product research, technical support through online chat, order history and documents, all in one place. Signup is free and includes access to DWS Advantage’s full product portfolio of over 250 products that services industrial, commercial, municipal, pharmaceutical and residential markets: Amber Series, FilmTec™, FortiLife™, inge® Dizzer™, Ligasep™, TapTec™, and IntegraFlux™.

“The launch of directibility™ for DuPont Water Solutions is an exciting development for both Xenon arc and DWSAdvantage,” commented Mica Zuniga, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Initiatives at Xenon arc. “The expanded offering speaks to the quality and integrity of DuPont’s leading product portfolio and will enable us to further address the complex technical and service needs of select customers and distributors in North America.”

About DuPont Water Solutions

Dupont Water Solutions is part of DuPont Water & Production organization, a global leader in delivering innovation for life’s essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including DuPont™ Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™ and FilmTec™. More on DuPont Water Solutions can be found at https://www.dupont.com/water.

About DWS Advantage

DWS Advantage was established in 2020 as a direct channel-to-market supplier of DuPont Water Solution’s multi-technology portfolio to select customers in North America and Western Europe. DWS Advantage’s dedicated team of experts focus on providing customers a seamless experience through personalized support, flexible purchasing options, and extensive access to the DuPont Water Solution brands. Through an innovative market support strategy and digital tech-enabled platform, DWS Advantage provides customers an easy way to transact and acquire the right products to support their business operations. Additional information can be found at www.DWSAdvantage.com

About Xenon arc

Established in 2010, Xenon arc is a data-driven marketing and sales company, focused on enhancing the way materials producers engage with their Small-to-Mid-Sized-Business customers and segments. Xenon arc’s xa-DIRECT model, featuring Conntact™ and directibility™ technology platforms, specializes in building private label, direct-to-market teams. With offices in the US, Europe, Mexico and Brazil, Xenon arc partners with producers looking to evolve, digitize, and enhance their go-to-market strategy. Xenon arc’s client list includes some of the most distinguished brands in the materials industry and is constantly expanding. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com.