Lauren Streicher, OBGYN and Menopause Expert, Releases “Slip Sliding Away,” a Guide to Tackling Menopause Symptoms

According to the New York Times, menopause is constantly overlooked by modern medicine, and the industry has not yet discovered the proper way to care for women before, during, or after this natural phase of life. Yet, 80% of menopausal women experience symptoms such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, weight gain, hair loss, brain fog, and insomnia, that impede their ability to think, sleep, work, and function sexually. These women are turning to doctors for answers to combat their symptoms, but all too often are not offered solutions.

Enter Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina – gynecologist and best-selling author Lauren Streicher’s latest resource that every woman needs. This solution-driven guide addresses hormonal and non-hormonal options to alleviate vulvar, vaginal, and urinary symptoms as a result from a lack of estrogen that affects 60-70% of women over the age of 50. Readers can expect entertaining stories and to-the-point information to help them navigate perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

“I’ve realized that most women who come to The Northwestern Medicine Center for Menopause have one problem they want to fix, whether it be vaginal dryness, pain, hot flashes or insomnia and they don’t want to wade through a whole menopause book to find a solution to their problem,” says, Lauren Streicher, MD, OBGYN, and Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwestern University’s medical school, The Feinberg School of Medicine. “I’ve strategically written this book so that each guide targets a specific issue and offers a variety of solutions: whether it be using an over-the-counter vaginal moisturizer or a prescription product.”

In addition to a variety of symptom treatment and solution options, readers will also follow the story of ‘Francey’, as she brings her vagina “out of retirement” and navigates life at 49 years old, encountering vaginal dryness, recurrent urinary tract infections, and in then in subsequent guides in the series, hot flashes, dating, cancer, losing her libido, and incontinence.

“For most women, menopause occurs when they are at the prime of their professional and personal lives,” says Streicher. “My goal for this book is to have accessible and medically accurate information so that women can make informed choices to protect their brains, bones, heart and sex life.”

This guide is the first of gynecologist and best-selling author Lauren Streicher’s ‘Inside Information’ series targeting specific issues mid-life women face. Find more information about her practice and books on her website: https://www.drstreicher.com.

Slip Sliding Away is now available for digital pre-sale; paperback and audio options will be available soon.