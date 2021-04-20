Valley TeleCom to Enhance Broadband Services with 1FINITY™ Solution from Fujitsu and Power & Tel

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications and Power & Tel today announced that Valley TeleCom Group will deploy the Fujitsu 1FINITY™ optical networking platform and Virtuora® Network Controller (NC), evolving their existing network to support higher bandwidth and software-defined operations and management.

Valley has been delivering communications services to rural communities throughout Arizona and New Mexico since 1962. By deploying Fujitsu 1FINITY L100 Lambda blades, plus T300 & T310 Transport blades, Valley TeleCom is enabling greater network capacity and scalability in a minimal footprint. 1FINITY T-Series blades can be combined with 1FINITY L-Series blades to quickly and efficiently create CD or CDC ROADM nodes that scale from small to large network applications. With the software-defined management and control provided by Virtuora NC, Valley adds the management framework for SDN-enabled applications and interfaces that provide the control center of the modern network.

“Valley is evolving our network to continue delivering innovation that our subscribers expect,” said Kristi Lee, chief operations officer at Valley. “By partnering with Fujitsu and Power & Tel on this latest network enhancement, we can continue to provide quality services that support our local businesses, schools and families.”

“Valley’s decision to upgrade their network reflects a common need among many rural service providers,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By selecting the 1FINITY platform, Valley is able to meet their bandwidth needs today, while ensuring a cost-efficient path for network evolution.”

“Connecting our customers with the best possible products and solutions that are cost-effective and enhance their business is our goal,” said Jennifer Sims, chief executive officer at Power & Tel.

“We are delighted that we could help Valley TeleCom in the deployment of the 1FINITY platform. We firmly believe our customers deserve a partner that they can rely on for the right material at the right place at the right time – every time.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.Fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

About Power & Tel

Founded in 1963, Power & Tel is an industry leader in the material management and distribution of product solutions to the worldwide communications marketplace. Power & Tel’s extensive distribution system provides service providers and contractors an effective way to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a Certified Woman Business Enterprise and value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for the management of material and transactions, asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

