CI Security Closes First Tranche of Series B Financing and Announces Record Q1

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Security (CI), the Seattle-based company mission-focused on defending critical services from cyberattack, has announced the initial close of a Series B extension funding round led by Alan Frazier’s East Seattle Partners. San Francisco technology-focused investment bank Capital Clarity is advising CI. Due to strong investor interest, CI and Capital Clarity will continue accepting investments into the round. CI will use these funds to continue developing its vertical-specific cybersecurity and MDR platform and to support its sales and marketing efforts.

The company’s announcement comes after recording record-breaking sales in Q1. The first quarter results doubled the Company’s prior quarterly sales record, demonstrating significant positive momentum in sales velocity and closed sales.

Additionally, CI just announced it is an American Hospital Association preferred provider to protect and defend hospitals. The AHA vetted cybersecurity providers in a nationwide search and chose CI among the select group.

CI is the only AHA preferred provider for Managed Detection and Response as well as the Critical Insight Healthcare Security Program, which includes HIPAA Risk Assessments, Vulnerability scanning along with MDR.

“The exciting Q1 results, along with the news from the AHA means we are fulfilling our mission to defend critical service organizations from cyberattack,” said Garrett Silver, CI Security’s CEO. “Our combination of Managed Detection and Response, coupled with our suite of Assessment and Testing services, support small security teams in building out their total security program.”

“CI’s investors are enthusiastic about supporting and growing a cybersecurity company with this kind of focus,” said John Cooper, Managing Partner of Capital Clarity. “We’re keeping the round open to support significant additional investment interest.”

About CI Security

CI Security provides Managed Detection and Response services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. CI Security is focused on defending critical systems in healthcare, the public sector, and other industries while helping customers gain critical insight into their security posture through the MDR platform and Information Security Consulting Services. Find out more at https://ci.security.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Cybersecurity is one of Capital Clarity’s many areas of technology focus and expertise.