Reify Health Powers Patient Recruitment and Enrollment Across AstraZeneca’s Extensive Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reify Health announced today that AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has selected StudyTeam, a patient enrollment management platform, to accelerate clinical development across its breast cancer investigational therapy portfolio. Reify Health’s leading cloud-based solutions connect and empower the clinical trial ecosystem, starting with effective patient recruitment and enrollment. With its use of StudyTeam, AstraZeneca reinforces its reputation as a global sponsor of choice at breast cancer research sites.

Since 2019, AstraZeneca has deployed Reify Health’s StudyTeam across multiple large global oncology clinical trials. Sites using StudyTeam with AstraZeneca randomize more patients per site per month and provide overwhelmingly positive feedback; in fact, 100% of sites using StudyTeam in its trials choose to do so for subsequent studies. High site engagement, supercharged workflows, and more visibility and control went into AstraZeneca’s decision to expand usage of StudyTeam.

“We now use StudyTeam to track patient recruitment and patient enrollment for all of our studies,” said Katherine Wall, senior data manager at clinical research site Redlands Hematology Oncology in Redlands, California. “StudyTeam is a huge game changer for us to track all our patients in the solid tumor and hematologic malignancy trials that we’re participating in, and we’re now able to be even more efficient with our prescreening, thanks to StudyTeam. We’re grateful for sponsors like AstraZeneca that focus on providing sites like ours the solutions we need to enroll effectively.”

AstraZeneca will expand use of the StudyTeam platform, including deployment of the Smart Patient Discovery feature. Information from a sponsor’s protocol can now be used to suggest potential patients to any research site coordinator using the StudyTeam system, allowing sites to more effectively connect the right patient to the right trial.

“AstraZeneca is prioritizing the site experience and the patient experience in its breast cancer clinical research program,” said Ralph Passarella, CEO and co-founder of Reify Health. “By empowering sites with easy-to-use technology that allows sites to manage patients across all trials, our technology enables AstraZeneca to overcome the traditional challenges of moving candidates effectively through the enrollment funnel. And as the sponsor, AstraZeneca is gaining real-time visibility into patient enrollment to make quick, informed decisions on key issues that reduce site burden, improve candidate identification, and ultimately accelerate enrollment timelines.”

AstraZeneca and other top-20 global biopharma companies, including Amgen and Eli Lilly and Company, use Reify Health’s StudyTeam to work with over 3,000 research sites in over 100 countries.

For more information, visit www.reifyhealth.com.

About Reify Health

Reify Health provides cloud-based software that accelerates the development of new and life-saving therapies. Reify serves the global life science industry, including thousands of clinical research sites, the most innovative biotechs, and the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies. The global healthcare system relies on clinical trials to develop new, life-saving treatments for patients. Reify Health’s StudyTeam software empowers both the research sponsors who drive clinical trials forward and the doctors and research coordinators who care for patient volunteers so that they can devote more focus and time toward the work that results in successful clinical research. To learn more, visit www.reifyhealth.com.