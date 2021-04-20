Garmin announces support for Mercury Marine SmartCraft engines

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced it has added support for Mercury Marine® VesselView engine data across its ECHOMAP™ Ultra, ECHOMAP UHD* and GPSMAP® series multi-function displays (MFDs).

“We’re pleased to work with Mercury to offer engine data features that our customers and OEMs have been asking for,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “VesselView compatibility gives boaters access to vital Mercury engine information directly on their Garmin display for a more integrated and convenient on-the-water experience.”

Compatible Garmin displays on Mercury-powered boats can receive engine performance data, including rpm, speed, fuel flow, temperature, trim and much more via Mercury’s new SmartCraft Connect gateway, which enables monitoring of up to four engines simultaneously.

“Our VesselView system, available to Garmin users via SmartCraft Connect, keeps track of everything and provides alerts if any engine measurements stray from the norm. That way, boaters can have peace of mind and pay attention to more important things like enjoying their time on the water,” said Rob Hackbarth, Mercury SmartCraft product category director.

VesselView functionality is expected to be available for Garmin customers in the second quarter of 2021. It will require a free software update from Garmin and the purchase of a SmartCraft Connect gateway from Mercury. To learn more, visit mercurymarine.com/smartcraftconnect or garmin.com/support.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and Fusion®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales

*ECHOMAP UHD 7-, or 9-inch units

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.