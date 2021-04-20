Eurest Services Aligns with Global Authority on Healthy Buildings to Increase Trust and Confidence in Return-to-Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an increasing number of companies set return-to-work plans into motion, it’s no secret that a key component to a successful strategy is making employees feel comfortable and safe. To help foster confidence in workplace cleanliness and safety, Eurest Services is joining a network of companies working in alignment with the globally recognized WELL Building Standard (WELL), designed to enhance the health and well-being of buildings across the world.

Eurest Services, the corporate facilities management division of Compass Group USA, is proud to announce it is joining the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) as a Keystone member. This builds on Compass Group’s current involvement with IWBI, with Compass Group leadership serving as IWBI Concept Advisors and participating in the IWBI WELL Task Force on COVID-19.

These activities will not only reinforce Eurest Services’ efforts in continuing to serve its clients with the latest scientific research and advanced human health operational protocol, but it also creates additional opportunities to support clients in their pursuit to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating seal to further instill consumer confidence and trust. The seal has recently gained increased visibility following a national consumer education campaign, endorsed by world-renowned scientists, public health specialists and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Compass Group partner Wolfgang Puck as seen in this video.

“We can’t say it enough - our first priority will always be creating safe spaces where our end users can thrive. That’s why we are aligning with IWBI,” said David Hogland, President of Eurest Services. “The many resources and extensive scientific research IWBI offers will help us continue to provide best-in-class services. Our clients can also benefit from our membership with tools like the WELL Health-Safety seal that show a space has met a thorough list of criteria to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating. We look forward to working closely with our clients to achieve this important designation so their employees can confidently return to the workplace.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans. The WELL Health-Safety seal can be placed at a building entrance, communicating to everyone entering a space that such policies and protocols have been adopted. As IWBI states – “In other words, the WELL seal outside means a consumer can feel safer inside.”

As a Keystone member, Eurest Services will act as a catalyst to support its clients in the application process for the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Many of the policies and procedures required for the rating application are inherent in what Eurest Services performs and delivers. The membership program at IWBI also fosters collaboration with companies and organizations who are leading the movement to advance human health in buildings and communities around the world, offering an expansive pool of resources for members.

“IWBI members are going above and beyond in their commitment to health and well-being, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing people-first places both today and into the future,” said IWBI president and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “We’re excited and humbled to work alongside these organizations to advance this growing movement towards a better future for everyone, everywhere.”

Eurest Services has always been committed to evidence-based strategies for safe, healthy spaces. Eurest Services’ return-to-work strategy prioritizes the health of the building occupant first, while incorporating products, equipment and processes that minimize the carbon footprint of the facility where available and practical for clients.

Compass Group continues to work with IWBI in other areas to enhance health, well-being and safety. Compass Group experts serve on the WELL Nourishment Advisory, which provides input on how WELL can encourage better eating habits and a healthy food culture. Additionally, Compass Group has played an active role on the WELL Task Force on COVID-19 that both informs new Guidelines for Prevention and Preparedness, Resilience and Recovery and enhancements to the WELL Building Standard itself. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is informed by the WELL Building Standard and the more than 600 members of this task force.

About Compass Group

Compass Group is redefining the food and support services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what’s next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations the world over, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Whether it’s serving school meals students love, high-end concessions in stadiums, or nourishing, home style meals for seniors, Compass is an industry leader. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune’s 2020 list of World’s Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Forbes’ list of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience at www.compass-usa.com.

About Eurest Services

Eurest Services is the corporate Facilities Management (FM) division of Compass Group USA. Compass Group North America’s $2.7 billion FM portfolio operates in three verticals (corporate, education and healthcare). 60,000 FM associates maintain over 1.7 billion square feet each day at more than 3,000 client locations. Eurest Services’ clients include many household names across Life Science, Technology, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing markets. We provide a portfolio of solutions ranging from hospital-grade cleaning, to office services, HVAC and energy optimization. To learn more, please visit us here.

About IWBI

IWBI is a public benefit corporation and the world’s leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere.