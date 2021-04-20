StratiFi & Wealthbox Announce Integration Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratiFi, developer of award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology for RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs, has announced a new partnership with Wealthbox. The two firms are working together to combine StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology with Wealthbox’s CRM to enable advisors to see the full picture of their clients by syncing the data within both technology platforms.

“The Wealthbox team is thrilled to add StratiFi to our ecosystem as a risk management solution. The StratiFi platform is an excellent fit with Wealthbox for our mutual advisor customers to help them make their clients successful,” said Jomin Bishop, VP of Sales at Wealthbox.

StratiFi continues to build momentum with partnerships with firms like Wealthbox through their new integrations hub, making it easy to connect with CRM, financial planning software, and trading systems. StratiFi recently launched their new educational webinar series that brings together industry experts to share insights and discuss the latest trends.

StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms, once only available to institutional investors, to analyze thousands of securities to quantify a portfolio's correlation, volatility, tail, and concentrated stock risk into an easily understood score. These scores, along with actionable insights, enable RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs to effectively mitigate risk and communicate complex risk exposures in ways anyone can understand.

Akhil Lodha, StratiFi’s CEO, commented, “We are excited to work with Wealthbox in bringing our mutual best-of-breed technologies together. A CRM system combined with a risk management system creates a very efficient process for advisors to review risks with their clients and prospects. This integration enables advisors to easily offer on-going risk analysis as a key component of their practice.”

About Wealthbox

Launched in 2014, Wealthbox is a web-and-mobile CRM application designed for financial advisors. Wealthbox is owned and operated by Starburst Labs, Inc., with offices in Providence and New York City. To learn more, go to https://www.wealthbox.com.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi is a financial technology company based in San Francisco and New York that empowers investment advisors to understand portfolio and business risk better. StratiFi’s online platform gives investment advisors access to sophisticated risk management technology, usually only accessible by the largest institutions. StratiFi’s PRISM Ratings™ risk scoring technology provides advisors with a rolled-up score based on their book of business, giving them more insight into the risks in their clients'​ portfolios and their own business, so they can pick the risks they want to take.

StratiFi is the recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for the top Compliance Technology for Financial Advisors. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, visit https://www.stratifi.com.