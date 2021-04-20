FlexTrade Enhances FlexONE OEMS With QuantHouse’s QuantFEED Solutions for Market Data

GREAT NECK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, an algo trading platform, and infrastructure products, today announced the integration of QuantHouse’s QuantFEED Solutions for market data into the FlexONE OEMS.

The newly certified FlexONE integration with QuantHouse is a complete single-source front-end buy-side service offering that provides the “direct to data” connectivity that portfolio managers and traders need to make more informed trading decisions and stay competitive in today’s marketplace.

QuantFEED Solutions deliver high quality market data for 145+ sources with an unmatched level of performance and quality of normalization. QuantFEED premium architectures address market data requirements: referential data, EOD, historical data-on-demand, European or National Best Bid and Offer, and more. All requirements are accessible through the single FeedOS API.

Magnetar, an Evanston, Illinois-based alternative investment firm with $12.9 billion in AUM as of January 1, 2021, was first to implement the integrated solution, and worked closely with FlexTrade and QuantHouse on interface usability.

Aaron Levine, Vice President, OEMS solutions at FlexTrade noted: “We are excited to announce our certification and go-live of QuantHouse market data for our buy-side OEMS solution - FlexONE. As a data agnostic trading systems provider, we are extremely excited to integrate with a best of breed trading and data services provider.”

Salloum Abousaleh, Managing Director, Americas, QuantHouse, said, “QuantHouse is excited to expand our offering through the FlexONE OEMS, which provides innovative buy-side clients like Magnetar access to our full range of data sources within a fully-integrated OMS. This is one more example of how we leverage our expertise in market data delivery and bespoke infrastructure to enable large buy-side institutions to move away from legacy solutions.”

Ernie Rogers, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Magnetar said, “We’re proud to be the first to implement QuantHouse and FlexTrade’s best-in-class joint offering and enjoyed collaborating with their teams on what the integrated solution could look like. The combined power of QuantFEED Solutions for market data with the FlexONE OEMS has given Magnetar an edge, optimizing executions and data consumption in one user-friendly platform.”

Levine continued: “Our clients employ sophisticated trading strategies and operate in a trading environment that is both complex and demanding. Working with the Magnetar and QuantHouse teams’ was a pleasure, as they also share the same passion for technology and innovation as FlexTrade.”

About FlexONE

FlexONE, FlexTrade’s all-inclusive order/execution management system (OEMS), is designed to facilitate and streamline the demanding trading requirements of global hedge funds. FlexONE facilitates high performance throughput of orders, compliance checking, real-time P&L, and position management.

About FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world’s first broker-neutral, and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About QuantHouse

QuantHouse provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions. This includes ultra-low latency market data technologies with QuantFEED, algo-trading development framework with QuantFACTORY and proximity hosting and order routing services with QuantLINK. We help hedge funds, market makers, investment banks, brokers and trading venues achieve optimal trading performance, develop and integrate new trading strategies, comply with regulatory requirements, test existing and new trading infrastructure tools and rationalize operating costs.