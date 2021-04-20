Tyler Technologies Joins IMS Global Learning Consortium as a Contributing Member

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that it has joined as a contributing member of the IMS Global Learning Consortium, a world-leading nonprofit collaborative that advances educational technology interoperability, innovation, and learning impact.

As a contributing member, Tyler will provide leadership for IMS initiatives and technical work. Of IMS Global’s more than 620 total members, approximately forty percent are recognized as contributing members.

“We are pleased to join as a contributing member of the IMS Global Learning Consortium,” said Nick Botonis, vice president of Tyler’s K-12 business development. “Having a voice as a contributing member enables us to help K-12 schools better leverage their student information systems’ (SIS) data and assist them in communicating with other systems. SIS is the central point for schools’ enrollment, class rosters, student and parent contact data, and many other core data elements needed by other systems.”

The organization’s Standards First approach is its pledge to make open standards the first and primary choice for education technology integrations so that institutions, governments, and suppliers can address today’s challenges and enable greater opportunities for innovations in the future. Tyler will support this pledge by accelerating the adoption of open standards with its school district clients and enabling interoperability among K-12 software systems. Open standards help teachers save valuable time by making it easier to use many instructional tools in their classrooms.

IMS Global’s member community includes vendors, school districts, higher education institutions and systems, nonprofits, and state agencies.

“IMS contributing members are committed to the leadership needed to sustain, evolve, and accelerate the future of digital transformation in education," said Dr. Rob Abel, chief executive officer at IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are pleased that Tyler Technologies has joined IMS and look forward to their collaboration and contributions as we continue to execute on our Standards First program.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.