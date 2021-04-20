BIO KOREA 2021 International Convention Is Ready - Showing What Makes Korea’s Bio-health Market at Record High

BIO KOREA 2021 International Convention is held online from 9th to 21st June 2021 with an onsite show at COEX in Seoul from 9th to 11th June. Under the main theme of “New Normal: Breaking Barriers with Bio Innovation”, BIO KOREA 2021 consists of five main programs including Conference, Business Forum (Partnering and Company Presentation), Exhibitions, Invest Fair, and Job Fair. It will connect companies and professionals to find new business opportunities and enhance the capacity for global networking. Especially Korean innovative pharmaceutical and medical device companies, start-ups in the digital health and biotech industries, and K-Quarantine-related companies would be available to meet at BIO KOREA 2021.

BIO KOREA 2021 International Convention is held online from 9th to 21st June 2021 with an onsite show at COEX in Seoul from 9th to 11th June. Under the main theme of “New Normal: Breaking Barriers with Bio Innovation”, BIO KOREA 2021 consists of five main programs including Conference, Business Forum (Partnering and Company Presentation), Exhibitions, Invest Fair, and Job Fair. It will connect companies and professionals to find new business opportunities and enhance the capacity for global networking. Especially Korean innovative pharmaceutical and medical device companies, start-ups in the digital health and biotech industries, and K-Quarantine-related companies would be available to meet at BIO KOREA 2021.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 16th edition of BIO KOREA, the reference B2B event for global biotech and health industry professionals interested in opportunities in the Asian region, will be held online from 9th to 21st June 2021 with an onsite show at COEX in Seoul from 9th to 11th June.

In the global market, the bio-health industry is notching an annual average growth rate of 4 percent, higher than the shipbuilding and auto-making industry at 2.9 percent and at 1.5 percent, respectively. Especially, the Korean bio-health industry shows remarkable growth – its bio-health industry set a new milestone in outbound shipments with a 50 percent jump last year, led by robust demand for COVID-19 test kits and biosimilar products. With the record high export figures, the bio-health sector joins the ranks of the mainstay export industry for the first time in its history.

The game-changers of the industry in Korea such as the innovative pharmaceutical and medical device companies, start-ups in the digital health and biotech industries, and K-Quarantine-related companies would be available to meet at BIO KOREA 2021.

Based on the experience of last BIO KOREA 2020 which had been held only as a digital event, the BIO KOREA 2021 will run online and onsite as a hybrid format, running a digital platform available for all stakeholders unable to travel to Korea due to COVID-19.

BIO KOREA 2021 will connect companies and professionals to find new business opportunities and enhance the capacity for global networking.

Under the main theme of “New Normal: Breaking Barriers with Bio Innovation”, BIO KOREA 2021 consists of five main programs including Conference, Business Forum (Partnering and Company Presentation), Exhibitions, Invest Fair, and Job Fair.

BIO KOREA 2021 will create an arena where in-depth academic knowledge and innovative entrepreneurial ideas are exchanged by way of a Conference and Business Forum partnering through the hybrid conference. Through the Business Forum, BIO KOREA has given the chance to partner with 600+ companies from the globe every year. It will also provide invaluable opportunities for general investors and the public to directly participate in the global biotech industry at Invest Fair and Job Fair.

More information about BIO KOREA 2021 is available on the website: http://www.biokorea.org.

About BIO KOREA

BIO KOREA serves as a venue place for practical business correspondence as well as international information and technology exchange, invigorating the bio industry. For 16 years, BIO KOREA has been a place of bringing together various international academics, professionals, and CEOs of global bio companies to obtain, exchange, and discuss diverse affairs. It has been providing abundant opportunities to enhance competitive edges within the convergence industry centered around biotechnology.