Vibrent Health Collaborates with VCU to Accelerate Clinical Research, Collect Genetic, Environmental and Phenotypic Data from Diverse Populations and Improve Data Sharing Across the Research Enterprise

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Vibrent Health announced a collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University to support its digital research capabilities to streamline how researchers across the university collect, manage, share and utilize data.

Researchers at VCU, led by VCU’s C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research (a NIH NCATS-funded research center), will use the Digital Health Solutions Platform by Vibrent Health. This data-driven, digital-first platform can increase the participation of traditionally underrepresented populations in clinical studies, standardize research processes and methods, provide a shared resource of data sets, accelerate research project timelines and improve the university’s competitiveness in the grants process.

“Digital tools advance how we collect, share, and analyze data to give our researchers whole health data that goes far beyond traditional surveys. It can help teams truly understand the biological, social, economic and behavioral factors that impact individual patient’s health,” said Dr. F. Gerard Moeller, Wright Center Director at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Through ongoing collaboration with Vibrent Health, we are utilizing a robust and integrated platform that was funded by and developed in collaboration with National Institutes of Health over many years.”

The platform builds off Vibrent’s work with NIH and the All of Us Research Program, which the company has supported since 2016. As one of the most ambitious research programs in history, All of Us aims to create the largest and most diverse health research resource of its kind. Participants from across the country share health information over time through surveys, electronic health records, biospecimens, wearables and other data sources. More than 379,132 participants in the NIH program have enrolled using this platform. Of those enrollees, more than 80% have come from communities historically underrepresented in medical research.

Virtual and remote methods powered by digital technologies assist health research today to reach potential study participants where they are. Vibrent’s digital health platform enables new data collection methods that leverage automation, improve engagement with a larger pool of research participants and incorporate data from wearable and on-body devices – all while reducing costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for digital recruitment and research management. With the Vibrent platform, organizations like VCU can collect, organize and optimize more data from a more diverse population to discover potential treatments. The goal is to enable staff to devote more of their efforts toward research while also increasing competitiveness in the grants process, including for COVID-related studies.

“The health research market is transforming from relying on one-off, legacy survey tools and disparate solutions to using emerging technologies that are integrated, interoperable, comprehensive and cost-effective,” said Vibrent Health CEO Praduman “PJ” Jain. “Users of our digital health platform can better understand the health challenges that people face and create novel solutions that provide improved health outcomes for everyone.”

