SunStream Business Services Selects OneStream Software and Black Diamond Advisory to Modernize Financial Consolidation, Reporting, and Planning Processes

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunStream Business Services, a Farm Credit service entity, that provides applications, business services and technology services to the Farm Credit system, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software to replace multiple CPM applications including Oracle Hyperion Planning, Oracle Essbase, Oracle Business Intelligence (OBI), and Trintech for Account Reconciliations.

OneStream was selected to modernize finance operations as a unified platform that aligns with the Farm Credit System and SunStream customer's business processes. After a detailed evaluation and several reference calls, OneStream’s proven customer success was a driving force behind the company’s decision. “Providing our customers with a CPM solution that meets their business needs and provides them flexibility is one of the reasons we selected OneStream,” said Ruth Anderson, Vice President Product and Service Delivery of SunStream. “SunStream’s partnership with OneStream is important to ensuring we continue to provide solutions that our customers need and want now and in the future.”

Collaborating with AgriBank and District associations, SunStream has chosen OneStream Diamond Level Partner, Black Diamond Advisory as their implementation partner. Phase 1 of the project will include, budgeting & forecasting, balance sheet planning, driver-based planning, rolling forecasting, people planning and the creation of dynamic dashboards and reports. In Phase 2 SunStream will extend the application with OneStream’s Account Reconciliations and Transaction Matching solutions. “Black Diamond Advisory is proud to be selected as SunStream’s trusted implementation partner for their next generation of financial transformation. It is exciting to be a part of SunStream’s move to a unified platform, leveraging modern technology to provide their customers with the tools they need for success,” said Randy Werder, President of Black Diamond Advisory.

“Our newly formed Service Entity, SunStream Business Services, recently made a decision to move off of the Oracle Hyperion platform for financial consolidation, reporting and planning,” said Liz Turner, Senior Manager, Financial Systems and Applications of SunStream. “Following a four-month evaluation process, our customers unanimously concluded OneStream is the best application to support financial reporting and dashboards, income statement and balance sheet planning, instrument level loan details, and regulatory and other management ratios critical for key measures.”

OneStream offers the industry’s only solution that is a single, unified, and extensible platform. As such, OneStream will empower SunStream with real time operational and financial information without the risks inherent in exporting and manipulating data across multiple disparate applications. OneStream leverages Microsoft Azure to provide SunStream with a highly available cloud architecture offering a responsive user experience and easy upgrades.

“SunStream is committed to helping Farm Credit entities keep pace with technology changes, manage rising costs, and drive collaboration and efficiency across rural America,” said Angela Japuntich, Account Manager, OneStream Software. “OneStream will allow SunStream to have trust in their solution’s performance and stability so they can focus on their partners and customers with a higher degree of confidence. We are excited to embark on this finance transformation together with SunStream as their trusted business and technology partner.”

SunStream will have access to critical information to drive insight, collaboration, and efficiency with OneStream’s innovative, data quality and data management capabilities. OneStream has proven its ability to handle large, complex analysis beyond what was possible given the volume and usability constraints in SunStream’s legacy CPM applications.

“As we move forward in our transformation strategy at SunStream, we are pleased to be partnering with OneStream in helping us deliver customer value. It is exciting to work with solution providers that are so well-respected in the industry and provide us a comprehensive EPM solution that our customers are as excited as we are to implement,” said Steve Jensen, President and CEO of SunStream.

About SunStream Business Services

SunStream Business Services provides technology and business services to AgriBank, Farm Credit Associations and other Farm Credit entities. These entities all are part of the customer-owned, nationwide Farm Credit System, which supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, today and tomorrow. We aim to provide our customers with all the tools necessary to help them succeed by leveraging common services and technologies to their advantage. For more information, visit www.SunStreamServices.com.

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond is a leading global digital finance transformation firm and a Platinum Partner of OneStream Software. With over 15 offices in The Americas, and growing, Black Diamond is positioned as a key implementation partner of OneStream. What makes Black Diamond different is our culture and our people. We have built a business by attracting ‘Experts Only.” We manage and deliver projects with the highest level of integrity and collaboration, leveraging our best talent and experience for the client. We believe in a new kind of relationship between the technology provider and client and we set out to transform the way financial systems are deployed and used in the future.

We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success. To learn more visit http://www.blackdiamondadvisory.com/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB . With over 700 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.