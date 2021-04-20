Elektrofi Enters Global Collaboration and License Agreement with argenx to Explore New Subcutaneous Product Formulations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elektrofi, a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on drug formulation and delivery innovations, today announced it that has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with argenx to explore new subcutaneous formulations for therapeutic products directed at the human neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), including efgartigimod, and up to one additional target. The Elektrofi-enabled formulations are aimed to promote additional optionality for patients through at-home and self-administration capabilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, argenx will make an upfront payment and future milestones payments across both targets pending achievement of pre-defined development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Elektrofi will also receive a mid-single digit royalty on sales of commercialized products.

“Our agreement with argenx is another strong indicator of industry interest in our technology, the benefit of at-home and self-administration options, and our universal commitment to optimizing the patient experience,” said Chase Coffman, co-founder and CEO, Elektrofi. “We are excited to be working closely with the argenx team to develop product candidates that may address severe and debilitating diseases.”

About Elektrofi Technology

Elektrofi is addressing the long-standing and unmet need for stabilized, highly concentrated biologics through its breakthrough platform formulation technology. The technology enables patient-friendly small-volume injections for monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs that are of growing importance to human health. It has the potential to drastically alter the treatment landscape for patients across a wide variety of disease areas and indications.

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biotechnology company focused on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Its breakthrough formulation platform enables stabilized, highly concentrated formulations for subcutaneous administration. The company is using this technology to transform therapies that are administered intravenously, and to enhance injectable products by reducing the volume and frequency of dosing. Elektrofi partners with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. Headquartered in Boston, the company is shaping the future of biologics delivery. Visit www.elektrofi.com for more information.