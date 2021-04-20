Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Partnership with North American Meat Institute

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have partnered with the North American Meat Institute (“NAMI”), a leading voice for major sectors of the meat and poultry industry from large, multi-national companies to small, family-owned businesses, to provide access to foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for NAMI members across North America.

Through this partnership, NAMI’s members and their respective companies*, will have access to Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable NAMI’s members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Cambridge is honored to partner with NAMI, a trade association which represents a diverse industry that processes beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures some of the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, and high quality meat and poultry products. I am confident that their members will benefit from access to our innovative cross-border payments and currency hedging solutions,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “Our team members across North America look forward to sharing our experience gained within the meat and poultry sector and helping NAMI members grow their businesses globally.”

“NAMI is excited to connect our members with the innovative services that Cambridge offers. Their expertise allows both processors and suppliers to stay focused on their businesses and manage payments with their customers and suppliers around the globe” says Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO, NAMI. “We are confident that they are in good hands with Cambridge and that NAMI members will benefit from this partnership.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About North American Meat Institute

The North American Meat Institute is a leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, high quality meat and poultry products.

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of various corporations in the Cambridge group of companies including Cambridge Mercantile Corp., Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.) and Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

*Subject to Cambridge Global Payments credit and compliance approval