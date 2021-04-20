FPT Software Joins Hands with Mitsui to Boost Cybersecurity in Japan

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software has announced its partnership with conglomerate Mitsui & Co., (Mitsui), looking to tap into growing demands for cybersecurity in the Japanese market.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to provide cybersecurity services for Japan’s businesses on February 26, 2021.

“FPT Software is very excited to work with Mitsui to address the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in Japan. Here we have assembled a young and experienced team that can cater to various customers’ needs. FPT Software also looks forward to collaborating with Mitsui to expand our business globally. I believe we could achieve great things in the future,” said FPT Software Chairman Chu Thanh Ha.

According to a recent report by IBM Security, Japan reported the highest number of cyber-attacks in the Asia Pacific region in 2020. Local enterprises, therefore, have been urged to step up prevention measures.

In recent years, FPT Software has actively ramped up research and innovation efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities. In 2020, the company launched akaSafe, a cloud security compliance product, helping customers in various domains including healthcare, automotive manage risks and build cyber resilience. It also formed a new business unit dedicated to providing cyber security assurance services earlier this month.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 500 million in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. is one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world with presence in 64 countries/regions as of April 1, 2021. Utilizing global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Energy, Infrastructure Projects, Mobility, Chemicals, Food, Food & Retail Management, Wellness, IT & Communication Business, Corporate Development Business. For more information, please visit http://www.mitsui.com.