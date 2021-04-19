Anue Water’s Eco-Friendly Wastewater Technologies Launch Into Six New England States With Exclusive Partner Russell Resources Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anue Water Technologies, the manufacturer of cost-effective FORSe® and Phantom® Oxygen/Ozone injection systems, Enviroprep® well-washers, and provider of Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters and other sustainable and high-performance technologies to prevent odor, corrosion, scale, bacteria, and FOG (fat oil, grease) in municipal and industrial wastewater applications, is announcing that Russell Resources Inc. is the exclusive new channel partner for the sales and distribution of Anue’s eco-friendly product line throughout the six (6) New England States of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

According to Greg Bock, Anue Water VP General Manager, “We are thrilled to have Russell Resources as our exclusive channel partner throughout the six New England States. The Russell team of process technology experts will introduce New England municipalities and industrial customers to eco-friendly systems that pay for themselves in operational savings within a couple of years.”

Russell Resources President Jim Russell declared, “We look forward to introducing New England wastewater treatment customers to the FORSe and Phantom Oxygen/Ozone injection systems with remote digital telemetry, Anue Geomembrane Covers with Carbon-embedded filters for odor control and the EnviroPrep well-washers for FOG control. During this pandemic, and coming out of it, New England wastewater customers want clean-tech solutions that minimize labor and inputs into the environment. Now Russell Resources can deliver these eco-friendly solutions.”

Anue Water CEO Paul Turgeon added, “We are very pleased to have the Russell Resources team as our exclusive channel partners for the six New England States. This year we have added several new channel partners, such as J.H. Wright throughout the Gulf States, the Florida Panhandle and Georgia; Kershner Environmental for Pennsylvania and New Jersey; Northwestern Power Equipment for the Upper Midwestern States; Daman Superior for West Virginia and Western PA; and, Faco Waterworks for Indiana. Together with Anue Water’s other great channel partners we are able to demonstrate and install our eco-friendly equipment solutions to over 90% of the municipalities in the USA and Canada.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Tucker GA. The company manufactures and supplies eco-friendly, high efficiency, patented systems for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets, including oxygen/ozone injection, well-washers and carbon-embedded geomembrane covers for odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

Russell Resources is a manufacturers representative firm with a highly expert team of engineers based in New England, covering the States of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and is dedicated to helping keep the water and wastewater industry clean by being a resource to engineers, municipal end users and manufacturers.