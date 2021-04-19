Wrench Group Partners with Red Cap Plumbing & Air in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC, (“Wrench”) a national leader in home services, announced the partnership of Red Cap Plumbing & Air (“Red Cap”) of Tampa, Fla. Red Cap has been providing plumbing, heating and cooling services in the area since 2003. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership will allow Wrench to expand its service in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and other local communities. The area is one of the 10 fastest growing metro areas in the U.S., with some cities seeing as much as 20% population growth since the 2010 census.

“Red Cap is a great fit in our family of regional brands,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “The Tampa Bay area provides favorable conditions to grow a home services business to go along Red Cap’s long track record of success. They’ll be a natural complement to our other brands in Florida.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the Wrench Group family,” said John Gennaro, President of Red Cap Plumbing & Air. “Their innovative technology and operations support and commitment to excellence in customer service will enable us to accelerate our growth and serve more homeowners in the Tampa Bay area.”

Red Cap will retain its local leadership and management, and continue to operate under its current brand. The company currently has 105 employees and serves approximately 75,000 customers in the Tampa Bay area. For more information or to schedule a service appointment, please visit https://redcapplumbing.com/.

About Red Cap Plumbing & Air

Red Cap Plumbing & Air provides plumbing, heating and cooling services to commercial and residential customers in the Tampa Bay area. The company prides itself on its reputation for timely services, professional results and exceeding expectations, with a service experience, pricing and work that is guaranteed.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national company operating under 17 brands in 12 markets across the United States. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 775,000 customers annually with over 3,100 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.