Susan G. Komen Launches Campaign to Honor Special Moments with Mom

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is celebrating moms this year through an integrated campaign to encourage its supporters to thank, honor and support the moms in our life. Anyone can participate by uploading a picture and sharing memories of their mom, their favorite moments as a mom, or honor a mother figure in their life. Komen will help share these special moments across its social channels and posts that use #AMomentWMom will populate on Komen’s Mother’s Day tribute wall at http://www.komen.org/a-moment-with-mom.

“No matter where we are in life, the word ‘mom’ conjures feelings of unwavering love and support, fierce protection, gentle compassion and guidance,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “While not everyone may be a mom, we know the journey comes with challenges, especially for those living with breast cancer.”

Komen is also running a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of two amazing prize packages, provided by Komen’s Live Pink partners:

GRAND PRIZE Weekend Road Trip Getaway:

Enjoy a weekend away with a Vrbo stay, rental of a Ford vehicle, $200 Visa gift card for fuel, Topgolf event experience, and a customized Natura Bissé skincare set.

SECONDARY PRIZE Treat Yourself:

Enjoy self-care time with a Biosilk Health + Beauty Intro Kit, Chi Glam Essentials Basket, 14k gold upside-down hoop earrings from Lana Jewelry, and a Susan G. Komen Floral Cruiser from Kent Bicycle.

To enter the sweepstakes and find more information, visit www.komen.org/a-moment-with-mom/

In addition, anyone looking for a gift for their mother my visit www.livepink.org for unique ideas to honor your mother while also helping support Komen’s work to save lives from breast cancer.

