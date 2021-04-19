Pacific Medical Centers Selects Redspin to Prepare for DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redspin, a division of CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), announced that Pacific Medical Centers, a primary and integrated multi-specialty healthcare network across the Puget Sound region, chose Redspin to conduct a readiness assessment of their current security posture to determine how to prepare for the Department of Defense’s new security framework certification for vendors, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) is aiming to reduce the estimated $600 billion in cybercrime losses impacting the nation’s military supply chain every year by requiring third-party cybersecurity assessments of contractors with access to controlled unclassified information (CUI). The DoD is adopting CMMC for its 300,000 Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors to meet varying levels of CMMC certification as a requirement to award a contract.

“CMMC is new and along with it comes new best practices to demonstrate not only a robust security posture but also the required documentation and demonstration of matured processes. We felt it was important to take a proactive approach by partnering with Redspin, a CMMC Registered Provider Organization, to evaluate our security posture and the associated controls, processes and procedures as we prepare for CMMC,” said Don Carter, Information Security Manager of Pacific Medical Centers. “CMMC is about more than having the right tools in place, we have to be able to demonstrate maturity in our processes and that means we need to start preparing for this initiative so that our organization is ready when we start seeing the CMMC requirement in contracts.”

“Many DIB suppliers, especially those in healthcare, are on the edge of grasping the complexity of CMMC – this type of certification is not a simple check the box, it requires organizations to show a history of acceptable cyber hygiene and have the documentation in place to prove it. We applaud Pacific Medical Centers for taking the first step towards CMMC certification,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek.

About Pacific Medical Centers

Pacific Medical Centers (PacMed) is a private, not-for-profit, primary and integrated multi-specialty health care network with 9 outpatient clinics and more than 175 primary and specialty care providers in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. It combines the depth of 70+ years of patient-centered care with cutting-edge technology, first-class facilities, and board-certified providers—of whom over 1/3 have been named "Seattle’s Top Doctors." PacMed holds a contract with the Department of Defense to administer the US Family Health Plan, A TRICARE Prime option. US Family Health Plan is offered through six participating non-profit organizations in different regions of the country with a combined membership of over 158,000 members.

About Redspin

Redspin (www.redspin.com), a division of CynergisTek, is a best-in-class cybersecurity company providing security testing, assessments, validation, and consulting services to many Fortune 500 and leading growth companies in highly regulated industries including government, financial, technology, and manufacturing. Redspin helps improve organizations' cyber readiness and resiliency through a strategic and proven approach to reduce cyber risks and safeguard sensitive information. Redspin is an approved RPO, C3PAO and is part of the Provisional Assessor program.