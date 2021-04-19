MONAT Launches Sustainability Program “Building a Beautiful World” With TerraCycle® Recycling Partnership and New Products

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), has announced and commenced its comprehensive program, “MONAT Sustainability - Building a Beautiful World,” with the vision to become a recognized leader in sustainable practices for the beauty and health industry. To commemorate Earth Month, MONAT has also introduced a significant partnership with innovative recycling company, TerraCycle®, and has launched two new sustainability-focused products.

TerraCycle Partnership for Recycling

TerraCycle, a global leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste items, has partnered with MONAT to create a recycling program for MONAT product containers and reduce the amount of plastic in the environment.

Participation in the recycling program is easy and free: sign up on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/monat and mail in empty MONAT Skincare, Haircare and Wellness packaging using the provided prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be re-molded to make new recycled products.

“Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and provide solutions for difficult-to-recycle items that are not traditionally recyclable curbside,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “By encouraging consumers to rethink what is waste, this program helps build awareness that solutions do exist for items that may seem unrecyclable.”

“Partnering with a world leader in recycling like TerraCycle helps to fulfill our mission of maintaining a healthy planet by caring for our environmental impacts. It also helps us address one of the most important areas of concern to our stakeholders and our industry: plastic pollution,” said Miguel Pena, director of environment and sustainability for MONAT. “This is the first initiative to launch as part of the comprehensive sustainability program we’ve been very thoughtful to develop, which centers around three pillars as the foundation for our future, including a healthy planet, purposeful business and products, and joyful people and communities.”

New Products Designed for Sustainable Innovation

MONAT has also launched two new sustainability-oriented products, Sustainable Refill Pouches and Soothing Micellar Shampoo. Best-selling shampoos from MONAT, including Renew™ Shampoo, Volumizing Revive™ Shampoo and MONAT BLACK™ Shampoo + Conditioner, will now be packaged in the new MONAT Sustainable Refill Pouch, a flexible, environmentally friendly pouch that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, packaging waste volume, and energy used in packaging production. Soothing Micellar Shampoo is a sustainable, fragrance-free shampoo that is packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle, a first for MONAT.

“As MONAT grows, it’s critical that we look at our global impact and ensure we are positioned as a global leader in the health and beauty industry with a robust sustainability program,” said Stuart MacMillan, president of MONAT Global. “Building a healthy planet is an important part of our global impact mission and we have just gotten started by implementing this new partnership with TerraCycle.”

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

