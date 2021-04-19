Fitbit Announces Luxe, a Fashion-Forward Fitness and Wellness Tracker Designed to Support Your Holistic Health

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit today announced Fitbit Luxe™, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness. Luxe offers the motivation and support you need to stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all in an effortlessly chic bracelet design. Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help you identify changes which could be caused by increased stress or fatigue.2 With Luxe, you’ll get six-months of Fitbit Premium for added support and deeper analysis of your data.3 Luxe is a beautiful, sleek tracker with a color touchscreen and up to five days of battery life.4 It can be paired with a wide range of stylish accessories,5 including a modern luxury bracelet from gorjana. Luxe is available for pre-order today for $149.95 (USD), with worldwide availability this spring.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health – from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to manage your holistic health,” said James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder of Fitbit. “That’s why we’ve been resolute in introducing products to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe.”

Understand and manage your stress for your overall wellbeing

After the pandemic began, a survey found that 50 percent of people felt the physical and mental effects of stress.6 With Luxe, Fitbit is making its relevant stress management tools available to millions more users around the globe by bringing them to trackers for the first time. Now available with Luxe and all available heart-rate enabled devices,7 Fitbit’s Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body’s ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep and heart rate.

As a Fitbit Premium member, you get a detailed breakdown of your Stress Management Score including information on your exertion, sleep patterns and responsiveness.8 Premium members also have access to a range of workouts and nearly 200 mindfulness sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier to manage stress.9 This includes Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method, an exclusive wellness collection created for Premium with more than 30 sessions to make a mindfulness practice more accessible. Fitbit is introducing four new sessions to Mindful Method, focused on bringing the power of mindful awareness to many real-life situations.

“I share Fitbit’s belief that mindfulness and mental wellbeing are an important part of our holistic health, and by better managing your emotional wellbeing, it can help make a positive lasting impact on your overall health, including better sleep, improved mood and more meaningful personal relationships,” said Deepak Chopra, M.D., Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, and Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. “For example, I regularly see my heart rate lower after doing a meditation session and over time, my heart rate variability trends have improved. Mindful Method makes a regular mindfulness practice easy and accessible – no matter whether you are learning how to begin, or are interested in taking your mindfulness practice to the next level.”

Insightful tools to understand and manage your health and wellness

Luxe gives you access to Fitbit’s wide range of health and wellness features to support a holistic approach to healthy living. Get insights into your wellbeing in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard10 which tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2).11 For example, by looking at your weekly HRV and RHR, you may be able to see when there is a sudden change, which could be a sign of stress, fatigue or a cold. Plus, Premium lets you track your monthly trends and personal ranges, highlighting when one of your metrics is out of range.

With a light, slim form factor, Luxe is designed for maximum comfort, making it easy to wear nightly to manage your sleep. Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics, and some will see feature tests as Fitbit works to expand its future offerings to give even more personalized guidance based on your sleep patterns.

Additional health tools include food, hydration and weight logging, and menstrual health tracking.12 Premium members have access to more than 60 new pieces of nutrition content including curated healthy recipes from Fitbit and EatingWell. The new blood glucose logging feature in the Fitbit app allows you to track your blood glucose levels to see how they change throughout the day.13

Stay motivated to reach your fitness goals

Physical activity is a key component of overall health, but for most people, COVID-19 changed exercise routines. With 24/7 heart rate tracking that powers many of Fitbit’s health, wellness and fitness tools, you can track your daily heart rate in real-time to better measure your calorie burn. You can also choose from 20 different on-wrist exercise modes including golf, pilates, spinning or tennis and for those who prefer running, biking or hiking outside, you can use connected GPS from your phone to see real-time pace and distance. With Premium, access more than 200 guided audio and video workouts from certified personal trainers and popular brands like Aaptiv, barre3, Daily Burn, obé and POPSUGAR.

Use Active Zone Minutes, a personalized standard for tracking activity beyond steps that measures your time spent in each heart rate zone, to gauge when to push harder or scale back, and it helps you reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes to help improve your health.14 Reminders to Move will help encourage you to stay active and reduce sedentary time, and you can access challenges and games with Premium to make reaching your goals more fun.15

Stay connected throughout your daily routine

In addition to all the health and fitness features, Luxe has key convenience and smart features like alarms, a stopwatch and timers to help you manage your day, all with up to five days of battery life.16 Stay connected and up-to-date with customizable call, text and smartphone notifications,17 and set bedtime reminders or use do not disturb when it’s time to focus. Luxe’s broad compatibility with Android and iOS phones,18 plus Google Fast Pair, makes it easy to get moving while staying connected.

An elegant wearable that feels at home on your wrist

Luxe’s breakthrough design has a soft, gentle shape inspired by the human body that sits lightly on your wrist with a jewelry-like look and feel. Fitbit applied a modern take on traditional jewelry-making techniques using an innovative design process called metal injection molding to create Luxe’s stainless steel case, providing the warmth expected of handcrafted jewelry, all while delivering a level of precision needed to enable its advanced sensor technology. The result is one of Fitbit’s most fashionable and comfortable devices yet, designed for a diverse range of wrist sizes and skin tones for 24/7 wear. To produce the high polish synonymous with jewelry, Fitbit used a metal vaporizing technique on the soft gold and platinum finishes to provide a truly premium look and feel.

Fitbit partnered with Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand gorjana to further elevate Luxe’s style. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition transforms the tracker into a beautiful piece of jewelry with the Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel,19 and a swimproof20 classic silicone peony band. Choose from a wide-range of fashionable and versatile Fitbit accessories, including comfortable classic silicone,21 premium Horween® leather double wrap,22 woven,23 stainless steel mesh bands24 or the gorjana Parker Link Bracelet in platinum and soft gold stainless steel.25

With a sleek buttonless design, Luxe is Fitbit’s thinnest touchscreen tracker to-date, with a variety of vibrant new clock faces on the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen. Luxe’s intuitive swipe and tap functionality gives you easy access to your daily stats, notifications and core health and fitness features.

Pricing, availability and virtual try-on for style

Luxe is available for pre-order today at Fitbit.com and major retailers, with worldwide availability this spring. Luxe retails for $149.95 (USD) with six-months of Fitbit Premium included (a $59.94 value).26 Following the six-month period, Premium is available for $9.99 (USD) per month or $79.99 (USD) per year in 18 languages in 175 countries. Luxe’s accessories range from $29.95 to $99.95 (USD).27 The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is also available for pre-order today for $199.95 (USD) with availability this spring.

To preview how Luxe fits your personal style, Fitbit is offering a virtual try-on experience at select retailers worldwide beginning this spring. Simply scan the QR code at the Fitbit displays in participating stores, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and more, to see how Luxe looks on your wrist.

International pricing

Fitbit Luxe gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Australia (AUD) $199.95 $299.95 Canada (CAD) $199.95 $249.95 Europe (Euro) €149.95 €199.95 Hong Kong (HKD) HK$1,198.00 HK$1,698.00 Japan (JPY) ¥17,990.00 ¥25,990.00 Mexico (Peso) $3,699 $4,899 New Zealand (NZD) $229.95 $349.95 Singapore (SGD) S$198.00 S$298.00 UK (GBP) £129.99 £179.99

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense™, the Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Inspire 2™, Fitbit Luxe™, Fitbit Ace 3™ trackers and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit app, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching provides one-on-one virtual coaching with expert health coaches and personalized plans based on your Fitbit data. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Looking for motivation? You’re in the right place - join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. We want to hear from you, share your Fitbit experience with us here.

__________

1Stress Management Score is available in the Fitbit app for users with Charge 4, Inspire 2, Luxe, Sense, Versa 2 and Versa 3; not available for any kids devices.

2Free access to the weekly view. The Health Metrics dashboard and the metrics displayed in the dashboard are not available in all countries and may require a Premium subscription. This feature is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or for any other medical purpose. It is intended to help users manage their wellbeing and keep track of their information.

3 New and returning Premium users only. Valid payment method required. Cancel before your membership renews to avoid subscription fees. See full terms & conditions here. Premium content and features subject to change.

4 Battery life varies with use and other factors.

5 Accessories sold separately.

6 ICRC, World Mental Health Day: https://www.icrc.org/en/document/world-mental-health-day-red-cross-covid-19-mental-health-survey. Based on a global survey of respondents in seven countries.

7Stress Management Score is available in the Fitbit app for users with Charge 4, Inspire 2, Luxe, Sense, Versa 2 and Versa 3; not available for any kids devices.

8 For Fitbit Sense users, the responsiveness metric also takes into account your electrodermal activity when using the EDA Scan app.

9 Premium content and features subject to change.

10 Free access to the weekly view. The Health Metrics dashboard and the metrics displayed in the dashboard are not available in all countries and may require a Premium subscription. This feature is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or for any other medical purpose. It is intended to help users manage their wellbeing and keep track of their information.

11 SpO2 is coming soon and is not available in all markets. The SpO2 feature is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or for any other medical purposes. It is intended to help you manage your well-being. This feature requires more frequent charging.

12 This feature is not intended to be used for contraceptive or other medical purposes. Fitbit does not guarantee or warrant that this feature can be used to achieve particular results. This feature may not accurately predict your menstrual cycles or related information. This feature is intended only to help users monitor and keep track of certain information.

13 Blood glucose logging is available in the U.S. and will be rolling out to select countries in Europe, Asia and Canada in the coming months. You can connect compatible devices including the OneTouch Reveal® glucose meter from Lifescan to import your data directly to the Fitbit app, and hope to add more compatible devices in the future. The blood glucose feature is not a replacement for medical advice and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition. It is intended to help you manage your wellbeing and keep track of your information.

14 The default weekly Active Zone Minutes goal is based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association.

15 Premium content and features may change.

16 Battery life varies with use and other factors.

17 Available when phone is nearby.

18 See list of compatible devices at www.fitbit.com/devices.

19 Adjusts to fit most wrists.

20 Water resistant to 50M.

21 Lunar white, orchid and peony are sold exclusively at Fitbit.com.

22 Made of Horween® leather and other materials; black, earth grey croc and sunrise are sold exclusively at Fitbit.com.

23 Hibiscus is sold exclusively at Fitbit.com.

24 Accessories sold separately.

25 Sold exclusively at Fitbit.com.

26 New and returning Premium users only. Valid payment method required. Cancel before your membership renews to avoid subscription fees. See full terms & conditions here. Premium content and features subject to change.

27 Accessories sold separately.